How Gruesome Injury Helped Arizona's Stukes Find Way to NFL

Treydan Stukes' journey from preferred walk-on to standout defensive back for the Arizona Wildcats has him steps away from achieving the NFL dream.



Stukes is one of three Wildcat defensive backs at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, attempting to impress NFL decision makers ahead of April's NFL Draft. But at one point, he wasn't sure his football career could get here.



COVID-19 affected his senior year of high school, and the only offers he had to continue his football career were from low-level schools. That is until then-Arizona defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads, who coached Stukes' father in the 1990s, stepped in with a preferred walk-on offer.



"It felt too coincidental for us as a family," Stukes recalled as he spoke with reporters at the combine. "That's just too good to be true. It's in-state, the same person who coached my dad, so I was happy to take the preferred walk-on spot."



That was just the beginning of a long journey. Many preferred walk-ons don't make it this far, but Stukes was able to find his way onto the field after adjusting to the program.



"I came in pretty much knowing nothing," he said. "I was just athleting in high school like a lot of guys were, but I would say that I'm proud of the way that I've grown in the mental aspect of the game, being a complete defensive back. It's not just out there run and hit. You've got to know what's going on around you, what your scheme is about, and what you're trying to accomplish every time you're out there."



Captain Stukes



Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Eventually, Stukes became an indispensable member of the Wildcat defense, and his teammates voted him a captain. Having that kind of faith from the locker room really inspired him to step up his game.



"I wasn't really expecting it, having come off the 2022 season, but I was really diligent about my process and gained the respect of my teammates and the coaching staff," he explained. "Getting voted captain meant a lot to me. I really took that seriously, and I made it a point to improve my leadership skills over the last three years I was there."



Setback Helps Treydan Stukes Find Himself



Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

That same year was Stukes's first season as a full-time starter, and he performed well, amassing 55 tackles and an interception. He was poised for a breakout 2024 season, but tore his ACL in early October after making 18 tackles and an interception in just four games.



"Going through something like that is obviously not what I had planned for myself, but it taught me how to be resilient, how to be patient, and trust the plan beyond me," Stuke said. "I learned a lot about myself during that process, and I was really diligent about putting in those daily deposits that help you reap the rewards you want to reap."



Treydan Stukes covers a pass. | Catherine Regan, Arizona Athletics

The injury not only allowed Stukes a redshirt year to return to Arizona, but it also gave him the time to reset his mind. He relied on family and read often during his rehab, even taking some of his new knowledge with him to the field.



"They were all mindfulness and self-improvement type of books," he explained. "They all helped me off the field as a person, and I was able to apply that to my football knowledge and my rehab process as well."



Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales also helped Stukes improve his game. Under his watch, the senior made 52 tackles and a career-high four interceptions this fall, ending his college career on a high note.



"He put us in a lot of positions to make plays on the football with the play calls and the teachings we were learning," Stukes said. "Just improving your timing and jugs [machines] every day to make sure your hands are right so that, when those opportunities come, you secure it and bring it in."



Now, after a long journey, Stukes's perseverance and resilience have secured him an opportunity with the NFL.

