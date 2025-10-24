Arizona All-Quarter-Century Team: Punters
So far in the Brent Brennan era of Arizona football, the Wildcats have had their struggles on the road with four-straight losses dating back to last year. UA has lost those games by an average of 28 points and have fallen behind by double-digits in all four games.
Arizona (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) was able to get things going early by striking quickly as quarterback Noah Fifita hit receiver Tre Spivey for a 70-yard touchdown pass, which seemed to set the tone early for the offense.
Despite the fast start, Arizona found itself trailing 21-14 to Houston (6-1-,3-1) at the half thanks to defensive struggles in the second quarter. And once again, the Wildcats lost the middle eight of the game, which resulted in a Cougars 31-28 win over the Wildcats.
Although Arizona fell on Saturday against Houston and has lost two-straight games, the program is clearly moving in the right direction and has improved drastically from a season ago.
Now with the Wildcats in the bye-week, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have decided to roll out our All-Quarter-Century Team breaking down the top players at every position over the last 25 years of Arizona football.
Today we are taking a look at what the top two punters would be over the last 25 years with one player at each position.
Top Punters
4. Keenyn Crier (2007-10)
- In the middle of Mike Stoops getting Arizona back to bowl games and the program on track was punter Keenyn Crier, who was named a first team All-Pac-10 selection in 2007 as a redshirt freshman.
- In his career, Crier averaged 42.4 yards per punt on 212 attempts in 51 career games. His best season was 2008 when he averaged 43.8 yards on 48 attempts in 13 games for the Wildcats.
- Against USC during the 2007 season, Crier hit a career-long 83-yard punt in the LA Memorial Coliseum later in the game in the fourth quarter.
2. Kyle Ostendorp (2019-23)
- After a rough freshman season averaging 39.7 yards per punt and becoming unplayable at times, punter Kyle Ostentorp turned things around and put together one of the best seasons in program history during the tough 2021 year.
- Although the team wasn’t very good, Ostendorp was one of the most consistent players on the roster averaging 49.2 yards per punt on 58 attempts in 12 games. For his career, he set a 45.4 yards mark booting 148 punts in 43 games.
