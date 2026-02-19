Fab’s Five Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Breakouts For 2026

The wide receiver position was chock-full of breakout players this past season. Whether it was Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, George Pickens, or Chris Olave (all of whom finished in the top six based on PPR points), the position rewarded fantasy managers who drafted them more than handsomely.

This isn’t a new trend either, as wideouts have pushed past running backs in many respects when it comes to fantasy positional importance and meeting expectations. In 2024, we saw Brian Thomas Jr., Drake London and Malik Nabers (among others) bust out and emerge as superstars for fans.

As a result, the ability to project these players each season can obviously be quite fruitful for a manager’s chances at winning a league championship. So, jot these five names down and keep them in mind this offseason.

2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Breakouts

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers: McMillan had a nice rookie season, posting 1,014 yards with seven touchdowns and 211.4 fantasy points. He did lack consistency, though, scoring fewer than 12 points in all but six of his 17 contests. Still, I expect the big alpha wideout to take the next step to fantasy stardom now that he has one season of NFL experience under his belt. McMillan has WR1 upside.

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers: Egbuka looked like he was going to break out as a rookie, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in three of his first five games. The wheels fell off after that, though, as he scored double digits just twice the rest of the season. That was partially due to the returns of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, not to mention a mid-season hamstring ailment. Whether Evans returns (he is a free agent) will be part of his 2026 equation, but I’m keeping the faith.

Michael Wilson, Cardinals: Some would suggest that Wilson broke out last season, but he did all of his damage after Week 10. In fact, he didn’t score double digits in his first nine contests! That means there’s room for statistical improvements. The addition of an offensive-minded head coach, Mike LaFleur, should be a positive, and the eventual decision on who will be the No. 1 quarterback in Arizona will tell the real fantasy tale. But for now, Wilson is on the breakout radar for next season.

Christian Watson, Packers: Will this finally be the season Watson busts out? He certainly put up some nice stat lines down the stretch in 2025, posting 18-plus fantasy points four times in his final seven games. The Packers could also let Romeo Doubs walk as a free agent, which would open up targets and potentially create a bigger role for Watson. If he can avoid injuries, the veteran is poised to bust out.

Rome Odunze, Bears: My breakout prediction for Odunze last season looked great after four weeks, as he posted the third-most points among wideouts. The wheels fell off after that, as a foot injury limited his time on the field and kept him out of fantasy lineups. I’m still in on Odunze for next season, though, especially if the Bears move on from veteran DJ Moore. In that sort of scenario, I can easily see Odunze regain his rising fantasy value from early last season and make good on expectations.

