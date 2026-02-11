Bracketology Provides Update After Arizona's First Loss

The Arizona Wildcats dropped their first game of the season last Monday against their Big 12 rival, the Kansas Jayhawks. The loss was not a bad one, as they lost to the No. 9-ranked team in the country, but what made it look bad was that Kansas played without its best player.

The Wildcats looked like they were in control of the game at different points, but let Kansas hang around, and when it got deep into the second half, Kansas made a run, and the Wildcats could not rebound from it.

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

"While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts after scoring against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A team's seed history through the course of the season is just as telling as its current projection. Now, you can track that storyline for each team in the field of 68 by clicking on its name. This will be updated along with the rest of the bracket."

Per ESPN Bracketology

ahead of Michigan came down to their respective losses; the Wildcats fell at Kansas, while the Wolverines dropped a home game to Wisconsin. Right behind: All four 2-seeds are in action. Houston and Illinois can't quite move up, but Nebraska could slide to a 3-seed with a home loss to Purdue.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out during the game against Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite their loss, Arizona is still the top overall seed in the latest bracketology. Arizona will need to rebound this upcoming weekend if it wants to keep that top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. But for the Wildcats, it is not going to be easy, as they are going to face off against another tough rival in Texas Tech.

Arizona will be tested once again; this time, they will be back home. They are also hosting College Gameday, so that should give them an extra boost to have a good showing on Saturday. Arizona will do its best to get better for Saturday. This coaching staff does a good job of improving after each game, and this will be the first time they make the adjustments after a loss.

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out to players during the first half of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

