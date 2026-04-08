Arizona Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures, Updated Roster for 2026-2027

Head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff are looking to add the best players in the transfer portal after the Arizona Wildcats' historic season, going 36-3, which is the best record in the program's history. The Wildcats are coming off a tournament run that saw them reach the Final Four for the first time in 25 years.

Fortune was not on Arizona's side in that game, however, as they suffered a heartbreaking 91-73 loss in Indianapolis, ending the Wildcats' hopes of returning to the national championship for the first time since 1997.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2), Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) and Arizona Wildcats guard Jackson Cook (11) react after losing to the Michigan Wolverines during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Arizona is now faced with the task of replacing Jaden Bradley, the star point guard and leader of the team. Four other seniors have run out of eligibility following the end of the season, along with three others who are almost guaranteed to be headed to the NBA Draft after a stellar season.

The transfer portal officially opened on Tuesday, April 7, and players will have two weeks to decide whether to enter. After that, only a coaching change allows them to enter the following day.

Key Additions for Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

So far, there have been no official signings from the portal for Arizona, but the Wildcats have been pursuing a point guard to replace Bradley. Arizona has its sights set on Jackson Shelstad, a guard who spent the last three seasons with the Oregon Ducks. Shelstad played in only 12 games this season but averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds.

Center Motiejus Krivas has yet to make a decision on whether or not he will be back, and the same goes for small forward Ivan Kharchenkov. Freshman Dwayne Aristode could also potentially hit the portal.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Arizona has quite a few holes to fill for the 2026-2027 season, the number one priority will be at point guard. Five-star recruit Caleb Holt is a hard commit for Arizona and brings plenty of athleticism, should he officially sign.

The 6-foot-6 combo guard out of Prolific Prep High School is listed as a shooting guard, but could play both positions. Arizona has also signed guard Cameron Holmes, a four-star recruit out of Millennium High School in Goodyear, AZ.

Departures

Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Tobe Awaka is out of eligibility, along with Anthony Dell'Orso, Evan Nelson, and Jackson Francois. With Peat and Burries headed to the draft, that leaves more room for Arizona to fill with more players in the portal.