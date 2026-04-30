Every Arizona Player Picked in 2026 NFL Draft, Where They're Headed
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The Arizona Wildcats were well-represented at this year’s NFL Draft, seeing four players — all on defense — be selected in this past week’s event.
The Wildcats are coming off a successful nine-win season that saw them make an appearance in the Holiday Bowl, and a handful of key members from that squad now find themselves in the pros.
Here’s a look at where Arizona’s newest NFL players landed in the 2026 NFL Draft:
Treydan Stukes, Las Vegas Raiders
Stukes was drafted in the second round by the Las Vegas Raiders. The former walk-on, turned captain of the Wildcats’ secondary, earned some first-round buzz just before the draft, but ultimately landed with the Raiders in Round 2.
In six seasons with Arizona, Stukes accumulated 207 total tackles, 26 pass deflections, a sack, and seven interceptions. After working his way up the ladder with the Wildcats, he’ll look to be similarly dominant in the NFL.
Genesis Smith, Los Angeles Chargers
Smith was taken in the fourth round with the 131st overall pick by the Chargers. He now joins the team after a strong three seasons in Arizona.
With the Wildcats, Smith racked up 165 tackles, 14 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and five interceptions in three seasons with the program. Alongside Stukes, Smith was a key member of the Wildcats secondary, and he’ll look to continue that success at the next level.
Dalton Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders
Another safety, Johnson will join Stukes in Las Vegas after being selected in the fifth round with the 150th overall pick. After a long career with the Wildcats, he’ll join a familiar face with the Raiders.
Johnson spent five seasons with Arizona, racking up 285 tackles — 94 or more in both 2024 and 2025 — with 10 pass deflections, three sacks, seven forced fumbles, and five interceptions. His hard-hitting abilities, mixed with his range in the secondary, make him an interesting pickup in the later rounds for the Raiders.
Michael Dansby, Seattle Seahawks
Dansby, a cornerback, was drafted in the seventh round with the 255th overall pick by the Seahawks. His time with the Wildcats was limited, but he showed enough to NFL scouts to be drafted.
In one season with the Wildcats after spending his first three with San Jose State, Dansby accumulated 19 tackles, with 10 pass deflections and two interceptions. His ability to be a pass disruptor in the secondary gives him real potential to be a late-round steal at the next level.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.