Every Arizona Player Picked in 2026 NFL Draft, Where They're Headed

The Arizona Wildcats were well-represented at this year’s NFL Draft, seeing four players — all on defense — be selected in this past week’s event.

The Wildcats are coming off a successful nine-win season that saw them make an appearance in the Holiday Bowl, and a handful of key members from that squad now find themselves in the pros.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here’s a look at where Arizona’s newest NFL players landed in the 2026 NFL Draft:

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) drops a pass as Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) defends in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Treydan Stukes, Las Vegas Raiders

Stukes was drafted in the second round by the Las Vegas Raiders. The former walk-on, turned captain of the Wildcats’ secondary, earned some first-round buzz just before the draft, but ultimately landed with the Raiders in Round 2.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In six seasons with Arizona, Stukes accumulated 207 total tackles, 26 pass deflections, a sack, and seven interceptions. After working his way up the ladder with the Wildcats, he’ll look to be similarly dominant in the NFL.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Genesis Smith, Los Angeles Chargers

Smith was taken in the fourth round with the 131st overall pick by the Chargers. He now joins the team after a strong three seasons in Arizona.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith (DB47) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

With the Wildcats, Smith racked up 165 tackles, 14 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and five interceptions in three seasons with the program. Alongside Stukes, Smith was a key member of the Wildcats secondary, and he’ll look to continue that success at the next level.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dalton Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders

Another safety, Johnson will join Stukes in Las Vegas after being selected in the fifth round with the 150th overall pick. After a long career with the Wildcats, he’ll join a familiar face with the Raiders.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Johnson spent five seasons with Arizona, racking up 285 tackles — 94 or more in both 2024 and 2025 — with 10 pass deflections, three sacks, seven forced fumbles, and five interceptions. His hard-hitting abilities, mixed with his range in the secondary, make him an interesting pickup in the later rounds for the Raiders.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Michael Dansby, Seattle Seahawks

Dansby, a cornerback, was drafted in the seventh round with the 255th overall pick by the Seahawks. His time with the Wildcats was limited, but he showed enough to NFL scouts to be drafted.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In one season with the Wildcats after spending his first three with San Jose State, Dansby accumulated 19 tackles, with 10 pass deflections and two interceptions. His ability to be a pass disruptor in the secondary gives him real potential to be a late-round steal at the next level.