Wildcats Set for Busy Day 3 of NFL Draft

The NFL draft officially started this past Thursday. As of now, Rounds 1-3 have concluded. A bunch of talented players have been taken off the board and are ready to hit the ground running as professionals.

There are still plenty of players available in Rounds 4-7 that can change the trajectory of an NFL franchise. There is one player from Arizona who can fit right in with an NFL team that is still available in the draft.

first look at Stukes in silver & black 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/XfSRJLx9K6 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 25, 2026

Stukes Drafted No. 38 by Raiders

Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes was selected in the draft last night. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Stukes with the No. 38 overall pick in the draft. Stukes spent six years in Tucson, and his final season is what caught the scouts' eyes.

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Stukes gathered 97 total tackles, seven pass deflections, four interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble in his last season with the Wildcats.

Brennan Talks Wildcats Pro Pedigree

"We have proof that you can play at the University of Arizona... and be an NFL player."



Brent Brennan on leaning into college ➡️ pro pedigree being built at Arizona with Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith, and Dalton Johnson on draft standby. pic.twitter.com/NxfK5XcnQE — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) April 24, 2026

Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan made a vocal and powerful statement on the pro pedigree that is building in Tucson and at Arizona.

“When we are recruiting kids, we have proof that you can play at the University of Arizona, have an incredible experience, and be an NFL player,” said Brennan.

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Genesis Smith & Dalton Johnson Still Available

Two Wildcats that are projected to get drafted are still on the board going into the last day of the NFL draft. ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Genesis Smith mocked going at the start of the fourth round.

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The 6-foot-2 safety spent three seasons with the Wildcats. He totaled 165 tackles, 14 pass deflections, five interceptions, and four forced fumbles during his time with the program. The Arizona native is expected to hear his name called today and should not have to wait long.

Dalton Johnson is the second Wildcat who is expected to achieve his lifelong dream today. Johnson is expected to go anywhere from the sixth to the seventh round. Johnson was with the program for five seasons, and kept on improving year by year before catching NFL scouts' attention.

Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Johnson had a wonderful final season in Tucson, as he had 97 total tackles, seven pass deflections, a sack, a forced fumble, and four interceptions.

The final day of the draft will kick off today at noon ET, where Rounds 4-7 will occur. The Wildcats' secondary is expected to have a massive day, with Smith and Johnson both mocked to be drafted today. Brennan’s list of producing professionals will likely grow today with Smith and Johnson, as well as Stukes, getting selected last night.