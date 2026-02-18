Why Insider Still Sees Arizona No. 2 in Country

The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the best teams in all of college basketball this season, and they are being recognized as such by national insiders.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas recently compiled his top 68 teams in the country. In his list, he put Arizona at #2, behind the Michigan Wolverines.

“Like Michigan, Arizona might not be a sure thing - but the Wildcats are pretty damn close,” Bilas wrote. “Arizona is outstanding defensively, with a great paint-protecting defense. While the Wildcats are not a prolific 3-point shooting team, they dominate the paint and the offensive glass and get to the foul line. A key performer is Brayden Burries, a freshman guard who can really shoot it from deep. Look what it took to beat Arizona for the first time: a Big Monday game at Allen Fieldhouse. Even after they dropped a second matchup to Texas Tech, I think the Wildcats will be fine in the long run.”

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball while Texas Tech Red Raiders forward LeJuan Watts (3) attempts to block him during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

impressive start

Arizona started out the season 23-0, and at the top of the AP Poll for quite some time. They’ve since slipped to #4 in the rankings after their close losses to Kansas and Texas Tech. It won’t get much easier from there, as the Wildcats will see BYU, Iowa State, Kansas again, and Houston all in the final 6 games of the season.

Despite their recent skid, the Wildcats are still a force to be reckoned with. They have a unique roster mix of veteran leaders such as Jaden Bradley, and Tobe Awaka. As well as standout rookies in the form of Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov. As impressive as they’ve been this season, they’ll need to bear down heading into the final stretch before Selection Sunday.

Arizona is projected to be a high seed in the NCAA Tournament, but their recent slide means that they’ll have to work to earn themselves a 1 seed, which felt like almost a guarantee just weeks ago. In a loaded Big 12, Arizona will be well-tested heading into March, and it could pay dividends in the long run.

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles down court against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lofty goals

After being bounced in the Sweet Sixteen last season, Arizona has come back with a vengeance this year, and should still be considered amongst the favorites to win it all despite their recent struggles. The Wildcats have a very strong chance to earn their second national title in program history, and they’ll look to finish the season strong as they prepare for what could be a deep March Madness run.

