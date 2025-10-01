Arizona Players Olson and Dansby Break Down Iowa State Loss
Arizona is coming off its first loss of the season in its first road of the game against Iowa State 39-14. The Wildcats fell behind 22-0 in the first half, which proved to be too much for Arizona in a tough road environment in Ames.
It was a learning experience for Arizona on both sides of the ball that it will look to take into the rest of the conference schedule.
Arizona tight end Sam Olson and defensive back Michael Dansby spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.
On what the secondary took away from the Iowa State game:
Dansby: "We've got to make plays on the ball honestly. That's the main and the big takeaway is just making plays on the ball."
"Just our body position and making sure we're in the right position to show we can make the play," Dansby said on what the coaches said in regards to making those plays. "Just making sure we are using the right techniques and the right position to make the play."
On improving the YAC element of the offense
Olson: "(Iowa State is) a good team and their defense was playing really well. Their coverage was really tight. I think we've just got to keep focusing in on the details as anyone who runs routes to help get the most separation that we can to make ourselves as open as possible for Noah (Fifita) to put the ball on us and then go make plays."
On the importance of having Treydan Stukes back in the secondary
Dansby: "Having Stukes back is big just for the defense in general and also for the team. Having his leadership on the field, of course that's going to elevate us but having Stukes on the field making them plays like he always do advances our defense."
On what offensive coordinator Seth Doege said after Saturday's loss
Olson: "(Doege) was saying that he could have been more detailed in his approach to it. But honestly as an offense, we don't feel like it's on him or it's on any single player. It's on all of us. We've got to do better getting back to redline whenever there's a mistake. We've got to respond, own and fix it. If we make a good play, just keep going... As a whole offense, we need to do that a little bit better."
On what Riley Wilson brings to the defense
Dansby: "He brings (the energy) every day and every game. You can see it on the field, on the practice field and in the film. He is 100 percent all the time. That's the main thing about Riley. That's the main thing I love about Riley for sure."
What are your thoughts on the Wildcats moving forward the rest of the season? To let us know, be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.