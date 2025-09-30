Arizona Wildcats Unveil Week 6 Depth Chart Ahead of Key Pac-12 Matchup
The Arizona Wildcats released their depth chart on Monday ahead of their week 5 showdown with the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. giving fans a glimpse at who they can expect to see take the field on Saturday,
Last weekend, Arizona took a tough loss to the No. 14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones in its first Big 12 matchup of the season, losing 39-14 in hostile territory at Jack Trice Stadium.
The Wildcats competed hard, but mistakes on the offense at the biggest moments, paired with the defense giving up big plays, spelled disaster at the start of the game.
Now, Arizona is looking to get back to winning form in front of an electric Zona Zoo and display the Red Line mindset that Brennan has instilled in his team.
Quarterbacks
As usual, Noah Fifita will be taking snaps as the starting quarterback with Braedyn Locke as the backup. Fifita had a seemingly efficient night with 253 passing yards and two touchdowns, but two errant picks and bad timing with his receivers made for a long night in the backfield.
Running backs
Junior Kedrick Reescano is still listed as the starting running back, while Transfers Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig will be the second options. Mahdi once again got the bulk of the snaps last Saturday and had an impressive 93 all-purpose yards against a big and physical defense. Reescano suited up, but was mostly there as what Brennan called a "Just in case back."
Wide receivers
The first four to take the field will be Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley, Luke Wysong, and Chris Hunter. Tre Spivey is listed as the co-starter alongside Hunter. Brandon Phelps, Gio Richardson, and Jeremiah Patterson are the three backups.
The wide receiving corps had a tough time getting separation from the experienced defensive backs, but should be able to bounce back and have a big game against OK State.
Tight ends
Sam Olson will be the starting tight end for a fourth straight game after Tyler Powell suffered a leg injury on the first play of the week one matchup with Hawaii, which ended his season. Cameron Barmore and Keyan Burnett are listed as the co-starters.
Offensive line
Ty Buchanan and Tristan Bounds will be the starting tackles. Rhino Tapa'atoutai is listed as the co-starter at right tackle with Bounds. Bounds got a lot more snaps than usual against Iowa State and had an outstanding game. Tapa'atoutai struggled during the 22 snaps he got against Kansas State, which may have played a factor in the decline of play time he got.
Center Ka'ena Decambra anchored the offensive line on Saturday and will do so again against Iowa State. The two guards who are projected to start are Alexander Doost and Chubba Ma'ae. Ma'ae won the starting left guard position before the K-State game and had another strong performance against the Cyclones.
Despite the low production of points and an overall mediocre night on offense, the line had its best performance as a unit, drawing zero holding/false start penalties.
Safeties
Nothing has changed in the safety room, as redshirt senior Dalton Johnson and junior Genesis Smith will be the two starting safeties. Freshman Coleman Patmon will serve as Johnson's backup, and transfer redshirt sophomore Jack Luttrell will be Smith's.
Cornerbacks
Redshirt senior Treydan Stukes will be the nickel back with redshirt sophomore Gavin Hunter at the second-string spot.
Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Ayden Garnes are going to be the two co-starters on one side at cornerback, with Michael Dansby on the other.
Linebackers
Taye Brown, Max Harris, and Chase Kennedy will be the three starting linebackers. Jabari Mann, Leviticus Su'a, and Riley Wilson are to serve in the backup role. Wilson had a nice game against Iowa State as he had three total tackles. He might have an even better one against OK State as he gets healthier.
Defensive line
The edge rushers are slated to be Tre Smith and Dominic Lolesio, with Mays Pese and Malachi Bailey in the second-string spot.
At nose tackle, Tiaoalii Savea is likely to be at that spot. Julian Savaiinaea and Chancellor Owens will be the backups. Leroy Palu and Deshawn McKnight will be the co-starters at tackle, with Jarra Anderson as the backup.
Special teams
Michael Salgado-Medina will be the field goal kicker, and Isaac Lovison will be the starting punter. Salgado-Medina missed his only field goal of the night, making him 3 for 7 in two games. Still, the coaches have faith that he will snap out of the cold streak and play a big part on special teams. Ian Wagner still holds kickoff duties along with being the place holder.
All positions are not solidified and are subject to change.
