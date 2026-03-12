Arizona's Bradley Surprised by Big 12 Player of Year Selection

Many people were taken by surprise when Jaden Bradley won Big 12 Player of the Year, including the standout Arizona guard himself.

Bradley won the award earlier this week after posting averages of 13.4 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range. Now in his third season with the team, and his second as the team’s starting point guard, Bradley was a key component to one of the country’s main national title contenders. However, his receiving the award was still particularly surprising, given the amount of talent in the Big 12.

Bradley’s Numbers

Firstly, Bradley was third on his own team in points per game, behind Koa Peat (13.8) and Brayden Burries (16.0). As a matter of fact, Bradley was 31st in the conference in points per game and 11th in assists per game. Some notable talents that Bradley beat out for the award include BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson, Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic, and Houston’s Kingston Flemings.

However, Bradley won the award likely due to being the leader of what turned out to be the best team in the conference. He was instrumental to Arizona’s 23-0 start, and helped the Wildcats achieve a program-record 29 regular-season wins. They’ll be entering the Big 12 Tournament as the top seed, and the team’s success is likely what boosted Bradley’s case to win the award.

Heading into the Big 12 Tournament, Bradley was asked if he was surprised that he won the award.

Bradley’s Reaction

“I found out earlier today,” Bradley said on Monday. “I was definitely surprised for sure. There’s a lot of great players in the Big 12. But, I definitely put in a lot of work, a lot of hours, and I'm just glad I can get this award for sure.”

“I try not to look at that stuff kind of early on in the season,” Bradley said, regarding the fact that he wasn’t considered a preseason candidate to win the award. “But, it’s just the way that the world works."

"I definitely use it as fuel coming into the season. Just to show people that I’m deserving of those awards, deserving to be in those races, but at the end of the day, I care about winning.”