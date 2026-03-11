Big 12’s ‘Slippery’ LED Glass Court Draws Mixed Reviews From Players: ‘Making Me Feel Dizzy’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is always looking to push the innovation envelope. His latest stratagem—a light-up, non-wood playing surface for the league’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments—is drawing mixed reviews, at least from the men.

“It’s nice,” says BYU center Keba Keita. “It’s cool. Good-looking court. But I don't know how I feel about playing on it.”

Keita tripped—or slipped, or something—in the first half of the Cougars’ 105–91 sprint past Kansas State in the first round Tuesday night. He went down, left the game for a while, then came back but—in his estimation—was “playing with cautiousness” after that. He had an ice bag taped to the outside of his right knee in the postgame locker room.

Other players were complimentary of the court’s visual effects, which showed team logos on center court during pregame introductions and had other light-up effects. But there also was an air of doubt.

With the opening tipoff of the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Tournaments, we have made history.



Today marks the first time @asbglassfloor has been utilized for official competition in the United States. pic.twitter.com/dwyU5uaKil — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 4, 2026

“During the player introduction, I felt like you couldn’t really look on the court,” Keita says. “You couldn’t look on the court because it personally was making me feel dizzy a little bit.”

Beyond dizziness, the primary concern voiced by players was the slippery nature of what the Big 12 calls a groundbreaking, “state-of-the-art full LED video sports floor.” Those concerns were heightened when perspiration was on the floor, which is why Big 12 personnel were on the court at virtually every timeout toweling up any moisture.

“I like the idea of the court,” said BYU star AJ Dybantsa. “It’s a little slippery in terms of glass, but other than that I like the court.”

Added teammate Khadim Mboup: “It’s slippery, especially when you’re trying to pick up point guards full court.”

Given the presence of potential 2026 NBA draft lottery picks in the tourney, like Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson and multiple Arizona Wildcats, a safe playing surface is mandatory.

An administrator at one campus school, who was also here last week for the women’s tournament, said the court seemed more slick for smaller and lighter players. Bigger, heavier athletes seemed to have better footing.

“This is probably a second-generation version of the product,” the administrator said. “I think I’d like to wait for the fourth- or fifth-generation before putting it in our arena.”

Baylor coach Scott Drew, whose team was eliminated Tuesday afternoon by Arizona State, praised the court and the commissioner.

“The Big 12 always does a great job with this tournament, but Brett Yormark has always been innovative with the floor,” Drew said. “I thought that was a great showcase, a great addition. I would see in the future a lot of NBA and college teams having a floor like that.

“We came for shootaround and guys were signing their name, and it was showing up on the court as they signed. There’s so many cool things you can do with it. I think just like anything, it takes getting used to. I credit Commissioner Yormark for always making sure that we’re on the cutting edge of things.”

Kansas State guard Nate Johnson drives to the basket around BYU forward Keba Keita during the Big 12 tournament on Tuesday. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Said Baylor guard Cameron Carr: “Never played on a court like that, that lights up. Just different experience, different floor. So I don’t know, there’s a first for everything.”

Give the last word Tuesday night to Keita, who is in his final weeks of college basketball:

“I like the old one.”

