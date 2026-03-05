Arizona Seniors Reflect on Historic Season

Three Arizona Wildcat seniors were honored before and after their victory over Iowa State this week, and they took a moment to reflect on the historic season they are currently having.

Anthony Dell’Orso, Jaden Bradley, and Tobe Awaka were honored on Senior Day. Bradley has spent the last three seasons with the team, while Dell’Orso and Awaka have spent the last two in Tucson.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) makes a lay up during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

They’ve been pivotal to the team’s success over the last handful of seasons, but especially this season. Arizona is 28-2 (started 23-0), and has been ranked inside the top five in the AP Poll for the majority of the season.

Their veteran leadership has helped guide some of the team’s young stars, such as Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) is checked on by medical staff during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Dell’Orso’s Thoughts

After the game, Dell’Orso reflected on the season that he and the Wildcats are having, and how he and the other seniors’ legacies will be remembered as part of Arizona’s program.

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) drives to the basket against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“I feel like people have a good sense of how much we like each other and how much we enjoy being around each other um, off the court, on the court,” Dell’Orso said. “That's something that's special that you see later on when you get through March and and and people say it after they're winning."

"But, I think this team has a genuine care for each other and uh you can sit on the court. No one cares about stats. No one cares about minutes. It's just pure joy for winning and that's something we've been able to keep going strong all year.”

Feb 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) celebrates during the second half of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bradley’s Advice

Bradley also shared what advice he would give to the team’s incoming freshmen for next season.

“I would just say serve the game,” Bradley said. “Do everything the right way and the game's going to treat you well. Come to work every day. Find your older guy, push him. He knows a lot of the tools and stuff. So, just be a sponge, learn, and just give it your all.”

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles against Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will have one more game against the Colorado Buffaloes to close out the season before heading to the Big 12 Tournament, where they’ll be one of the favorites to win it and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Regardless of their result in the conference tournament, Arizona has established itself as one of the top teams in the country, and could have a good chance to win its second national title in program history.