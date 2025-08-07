Arizona Wildcats Quarterback Breakdown
The 2024 season was underwhelming to say the least for Arizona and then first-year head coach Brent Brennan, who saw the team start with high expectations, starting the year at No. 21 in the Preseason AP Poll and then quickly falling out and losing 7 of their last 8 games to end the year at a 4-8 mark.
A lot of the issues stemmed from the offensive play calling from Dino Babers and Matt Adkins, the team never found a rhythm on that side of the ball and after the 61-point performance against New Mexico saw the offense score an average of 18.2 points per game.
For quarterback Noah Fifita, he just never seemed comfortable in the offensive scheme and struggled in comparison to his 2023 season. Last year, he threw 18 touchdown passes to his 12 interceptions on 60% of his passes being completed.
Meanwhile, Fifita was sacked 28 times in comparison to the 19 during the 2023 season where the team finished 10-3 with a win in the Alamo Bowl.
One thing that caused issues for Arizona was that there was frankly no talent behind Fifita and no one that the coaching staff trusted in games when things got out of hand.
During the offseason, Brennan and new offensive coordinator Seth Doege worked on building up the depth at the quarterback position and brought in one key transfer and added a massive commitment to add depth to the room.
Below, we will be breaking down how the top three quarterbacks have done in practice up to this point.
Now, Arizona has not released a depth chart for the 2025 season, but it is widely known that Fifita is the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. This means, there is ZERO quarterback controversy this season.
Quarterback Breakdown
Noah Fifita
- Since the coaching change to Brent Brennan, Fifita really hasn't looked comfortable with the offense and has struggled throughout camps and last year's season.
- However, during the fifth day of camp under offensive coordinator Doege, Fifita looked great and was throwing the ball with poise and confidence, slinging the pigskin all over the field and attacking all three levels.
Braedyn Locke
- It is clear that Fifita will be the starting quarterback this season for Arizona despite the addition of Wisconsin transfer Braedyn Locke, who played in 16 games and tossed 18 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions.
- Locke has looked really good in practice, showing off his cannon of an arm and fitting the ball into tight windows similarly to former NFL quarterback Jay Curler. He has that gunslinger mentality but hasn’t put the ball in harm's way.
Sawyer Anderson
- One of the big flips in recruiting for Arizona was Doege flipping former Purdue commit quarterback Sawyer Anderson, who has Texas ties like his offensive coordinator.
- The three-star quarterback has mostly worked with the third-team offense and has had highs and lows that come with being a freshman on the team.
- However, Fifita said in a press conference that Anderson might be the most athletic QB in the room and has great potential.
