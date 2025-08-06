Arizona Wildcats Training Camp: Three Bold Observations
Arizona football is officially BACK in action and the long offseason is finally coming to an end as the Wildcats have opened up their 2025 training camp to get things geared up for the season with the team set to face Hawaii on Aug. 30 at home at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the WIldcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
The energy at practice was high, loud despite the team not even in full pads, or in shells at this point in time. The pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
Although there was no contact and players weren’t in shells, there were still takeaways to be made with what the media was able to see throughout the duration of the day.
Three Observations
Tristan Bounds
- During the offseason, Brennan and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby went out trying to fix the issues of the 2024 line and add depth to the position group, which was depleted with injuries last season.
- One of the lineman that Arizona brought in was Michigan transfer Tristan Bounds, who comes in at 6-foot-8, 291 pounds as a redshirt senior. Bounds didn’t see much playing time and only played in seven games.
- So far in camp, Bounds has been solid but at times, he has struggled in the running game where his 291-pound frame has failed him. He has a great frame to put on weight and become a high-level lineman but the one year of eligibility is an issue.
- Although he has gotten reps with the first-team offense, I see him more of a backup that can be plugged in when the team needs him. I just don’t see him starting when the line is at full strength.
Deshawn McKnight
- Last season, Arizona’s defensive line was riddled with injuries and it caused issues later in the season to the point where the team couldn’t stop the run and saw ASU and running back Cam Skattebo have their way with them rushing for 281 yards.
- Gonzales and Salave’a have gone about adding depth to the line and finding high-level defensive tackles to slow things down up front against opposing offenses.
- One of the additions to the room was UT Martin transfer Deshawn McKnight, who picked the Wildcats over offers from several Power 4 programs.
- In camp, McKnight has been the best defensive lineman on the team and has stuffed the run while creating issues in the backfield for the offense.
- Arizona has found a gem in McKnight, who seems like he could help the defensive line turn things around from the previous season.
Braedyn Locke
- It is clear that Fifita will be the starting quarterback this season for Arizona despite the addition of Wisconsin transfer Braedyn Lokce, who played in 16 games and tossed 18 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions.
- Locke has looked really good in practice, showing off his cannon of an arm and fitting the ball into tight windows similarly to former NFL quarterback Jay Curler. He has that gunslinger mentality but hasn’t put the ball in harms way.
