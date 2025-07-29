Arizona's Seth Doege Already Making a Massive Impact
In year two under head coach Brent Brennan, Arizona has seen multiple changes on its coaching staff in order to get things moving in the right direction and improve from an underwhelming 4-8 first season.
To help get things going on the offensive side of the ball, Brennan replaced former offensive coordinator Dino Babers with Seth Doege, who came over from Marshall where he put together the No. 20 rushing offense while the Thundering Herd averaged 31.8 points per game putting them at No. 37 overall nationally.
Doege has a well documented background in the Air Raid system after playing for Mike Leach at Texas Tech and working under similar minds like Lane Kiffin and GrahamHarrell among others.
Even with the Air Raid background, Doege has shown the ability to be flexible with the roster he has like at Marshall where the team was a solid passing team but excelled on the ground, which led to an impressive 10-3 season.
Now, Doege is in Tucson and has been working with quarterback Noah Fifita and the rest of the team to get the offense back on track and help the Wildcats get to a bowl game.
Without Arizona playing in a game, Doege has been able to make a massive impact on the team with his ability to recruit players. He has helped rebuild the depth in the quarterback room behind Fifita with the addition of transfer Braedyn Locke, who came over from Wisconsin.
The second addition to the room came from the 2025 class with Doege flipping three-star quarterback Sawyer Anderson from Purdue to the WIldcats.
The main reason why Doege was able to flip Anderson away from Purdue was the Texas background the two share.
Doege is a dynamic recruiter with massive ties in the state of Texas, which both he and Anderson share making the connection easy for both sides.
Recruiting Texas is something that Arizona has been more aggressively working towards since joining the Big 12. Having someone like Doege is a massive asset for the Wildcats and has already started to pay off.
However, Doege’s impact has already been felt for the 2026 class as well. Arizona was able to snag four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, who had offers from Cal, UCLA and Oklahoma State among others.
It came down to the Wildcats and Bruins before Rios picked Arizona and gave Brennan his first four-star quarterback to commit to the program.
Arizona hasn’t seen a game, nor a full season with Doege but his impact has already been felt in improving the roster, which might lead to more success on the field for the Wildcats.
