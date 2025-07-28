BREAKING: Arizona Star Named to Prestigious Award Watch List
Arizona Football quarterback Noah Fifita has been selected to the Maxwell Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.
Per the Maxwell Football Club's website, the award was established in 1937. The Maxwell Award is one of the most prestigious honors in college football. It is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the sport, recognizing excellence on the field and exceptional contributions to the game.
The award is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, a distinguished sportswriter and influential figure in college football. Maxwell's deep passion for the sport and his insightful commentary helped shape the public's perception and appreciation of college football during his career.
Robert "Tiny" Maxwell was renowned for his engaging writing and extensive coverage of football, which brought the sport closer to its fans and enhanced its visibility. His dedication to the game and his unique ability to capture its essence in words left a lasting impact on both players and spectators. The Maxwell Award serves as a tribute to his legacy by celebrating players who exemplify the skill, sportsmanship, and dedication that Maxwell valued.
This year's selection marks Fifita's trip to the award's watch list. He was also on the watch list last season.
Fifita enters his third season as the Wildcats primary quarterback in 2025; the redshirt junior has enjoyed nearly two full seasons under center at Arizona and has steadily climbed into the program's leaderboards in most passing categories.
The California native broke onto the national scene in 2023 after throwing for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns in his first taste of extended action. Fifita followed that up with another explosive season in 2024, going for 2,958 yards through the air for 18 touchdowns.
Fifita has combined to throw for 5,955 yards and 44 touchdowns while completing his passes as a 65% percentage rate. He currently ranks eighth in program history in both career passing yards and touchdowns.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 11, 2025, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 25, 2025.
The winner of the 89th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 11, 2025. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on Friday March 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Fifita and the Wildcats kick off their season on Saturday, Aug. 30 with a home game against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors.