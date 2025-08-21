Fall Training Camp Day 16: Seth Doege
Football is just around the corner as the Arizona Wildcats gear up to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on August 30 at Arizona Stadium.
Seth Doege and Danny Gonzales fielded questions after the practice, discussing many things from their players' performances to their own coaching philosophies.
Here is what Doege had to say.
Doege on the receiving corps
"It seems like there's a different guy every day that comes on. It might be (Tre) Spivey's day. It might be (Luke) Wysong's day. It might be (Devin) Hyatt's day. Each day, this camp, somebody showcased something that you're like, 'Man, this guy's got ability that can really hurt people.' The depth of the room, the speed of the room, the explosiveness of the room, I'm excited about the group. Obviously, Coach (Bobby) Wade is probably one of the better coaches I've ever been around. He does a really good job of managing that ring. That could be difficult with that many different personalities and skill sets to try to figure out where to put people."
Noah Fifita's elevation as a runner
"I think Coach (Cullen) Carroll and his staff have done a great job over the offseason, really pushing him. He's a competitive dude, and so during the summer, when we would watch them run their 1080s on their sprints, he's in the top 10 to five on their 10-yard sprints or their 20-yard sprints. So he's done a really good job of really pushing himself in that role. Now it's just a matter of fact of being comfortable to take off. I think, I think he's comfortable where he wants to create and buy time to throw the football. But there's times where I want him, if he sees space to take off, because he has a little bit of he has more speed than he thinks."
Assessment of the offensive line
"I'm excited about the group. KD (Kaena Decambra) has really taken on the center role and has become the vocal voice of that group. He's really quiet around the coaches, but when you walk away and he has the entire group to himself, he's taken ownership, which I want the center to do; extremely smart. He's picked up all of our ID process, all of our communication calls, He's very good at it. I think (Alexander) Doost has made a tremendous stride from where he was in the spring to now. I think he was always strong, but he would get tired very quickly and not be able to strain as much as he is right now. So he's in way better shape than he was. And then Ty Buchanan is playing elite football right now. I think Tyler's really good on our edge. Wooten, we moved around a little bit and he's done an awesome job again, like from the spring to the fall, Michael Wooten is a different player. And so all those guys have done a really good job. Bounds is the same way. I think about Tristan Bounds in the spring, I'm like, 'Oh no, I don't know if we can do it.' Now it's like okay, he can play."
Brent Brennan's impact on Doege
"When I made the decision to take this job. He was, he was the main factor. I love Tucson and I love being part of this university, but I want to work for Coach Brennan. The reason I want to work for him is because he values the things that I value, that's family and football. Like I said, I can be a father. He allows me to be a father and he allows me to be myself. He allows me to do it the way I want to do it, as well as coach me through it too. I don't feel like I have to do it a certain way and I can do it the way we talked about and what he hired me to do. Now we have off discussions about things we can do better that he sees like I said, I want to be coached, but he is the main reason why I chose to come here."
Moving on from last season
"Coach Brennan's done a great job of that, bringing in coordinators. Obviously, Danny is here, but he was in a different role. The role that he's put him in, and us, delivering the message that Coach Brennan is trying to preach and that's Red Line. We're really driving that home, trying to create a standard and a culture here that we can sustain. Once I got on campus here, that stuff he kind of washed. He was ready to move on and I think he's made hard decisions and I know some stuff was hard on him, because he had real relationships he had to cut for the betterment of the program, and he had to make that decision."
