Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Matchup with Baylor
The Arizona Wildcats took on the Baylor Bears in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday as they looked to win their third game in a row.
The Wildcats are coming off of an impressive victory on the road against Houston, and they looked to keep the ball rolling against Baylor.
The game serves as a bit of a break from the gauntlet that Arizona is dealing with to end the season. The Wildcats will see Kansas and Iowa State each before ending the regular season on the road at Colorado.
As has been the case all season, social media was paying close attention as the #2-ranked team in the country looked to secure its 26th win.
Social media’s thoughts
“Arizona leads 9-8 at the media timeout.”
“Brayden Burries hits a floater in transition and is fouled. Arizona up 9-8 at Baylor at the first media timeout”
“Baylor vs Arizona is fun as hell to start. Baylor looks confident”
“Dude! Arizona looks like they are still asleep”
“Arizona doesn’t quite have the energy that it needs so far. Have to tighten up defensively. Otherwise doing alright”
“Keep an eye on ESPN2. Arizona was only a 6.5 point favorite over Baylor and is down 3 early. Smelly line. Fishy game”
“The emotional letdown is real. Arizona looks flat and Baylor is the complete opposite. Wildcats just have to work through it”
“Arizona down 21-14 with 11:11 remaining in the half. Defense has not shown up at all so far and Baylor is a solid offensive team.”
“Arizona beating themselves with stupid basketball”
“Krivas should get as many touches as possible right now. Work the offense through him.”
“Baylor, shooting 56% from the field, leads Arizona 37-28 with 3:50 left 1H.”
“Arizona you good?”
“If there is an encouraging takeaway from this game, it’s that Arizona just played its worst half of the season by far and it’s still a 7 point game…?”
“20 to go. Time to regroup.”
“Tie game. Baylor calls timeout. Arizona has figured out if it defends and goes to the rim, it is better than Baylor.”
“Anyone that wants to watch a good basketball game. Baylor is giving #2 Arizona a run for their money.”
“Jaden Bradley is shooting the hell out of it today. If he can shoot it like this, that’s such a big boost for Arizona.”
“Tied at 55 with 10:50 left. Arizona has had a few chances to get some separation but turnovers and missed shots aren't helping.”
“Damn Baylor doing all it can to hang with Arizona l. 55-55 11 minutes to go. Good ballgame!”
“This game is insane between Baylor and Arizona”
“Arizona on upset watch at Baylor with less than 6 minutes left”
“Baylor leads 73-71 with 5:08 left and there is no defense at all being played by Arizona. Not one possession.”
“Mo Krivas picks up his fourth. Baylor to the line down 80-77 with 1:13 left.”
“Brayden Burries. That's it. That's the tweet.”
“HUGE play. Ivan with the offensive board, Burries says get out of my way and makes the jumper.
Arizona leads 82-78 with 24 seconds left.”
"Arizona’s gonna hold on to beat Baylor in Waco.
remains two games back of the Big 12 lead heading to face the Wildcats in Tucson on Saturday.
