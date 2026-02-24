Iowa State vs. Utah Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a tough loss to BYU on the weekend, which makes their last four games a baffling stretch of results. They beat Kansas and Houston, but fell to TCU and BYU. They'll try to find some consistency when they take on the Utah Utes on Tuesday.

Utah is in last place in the Big 12 in what has largely been a forgettable season for the Utes. Do they have any hope of hanging with one of the best teams in the country tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Iowa State vs. Utah Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa State -13.5 (-102)

Utah +13.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Iowa State -1200

Utah +720

Total

OVER 142.5 (-110)

UNDER 142.5 (-110)

Iowa State vs. Utah How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Jon Huntsman Center

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Iowa State Record: 23-4 (10-4 in Big 12)

Utah Record: 10-17 (2-12 in Big 12)

Iowa State vs. Utah Betting Trends

Iowa State is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Iowa State's last six games

Utah is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 7-0 in Iowa State's last seven games

Utah is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog

Iowa State vs. Utah Key Player to Watch

Milan Momcilovic, F - Iowa State Cyclones

I had to check to make sure I was seeing it right, but sure enough, Milan Momcilovic is hitting his threes at a rate of 50.8% this season, and it's not because of a lack of volume. He attempts 7.3 three-point shots per game, making 3.7 of them. That's almost unheard of, and it makes this Cyclones team a nightmare for any opponent they face.

Iowa State vs. Utah Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with Iowa State on the road:

This Big 12 matchup is a battle between one of the best defenses in the conference and one of the worst. Iowa State ranks seventh in the country in defensive efficiency, while Utah ranks 293rd. I don't see how the Utes are going to be able to hang with an Iowa State team that not only outranks them by a wide margin defensively, but they also can overpower them with their shooting, ranking 13th in the country in effective field goal percentage.

Iowa State's biggest strength is its ability to create extra scoring chances through rebounding and turnovers, ranking fifth in the country in extra scoring chances at +6.2. Utah struggles in that area, having an extra scoring chances margin of -2.6, ranking 294th in college basketball.

This is a terrible stylistic matchup for Utah. I'll lay the points with Iowa State.

Pick: Iowa State -13.5 (-102)

