Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Round of 64 Game Against Long Island

The Arizona Wildcats kicked off their NCAA Tournament run with a matchup against the 16th seed Long Island Sharks on Friday.

Entering with an impressive 32-2 record that also includes a sweep of the Big 12 regular season, and conference tournament titles, the Wildcats looked to take care of business against the Sharks, and advance to the Round of 32.

Social media was buzzing all afternoon as one of the top seeds in the tournament played its first game in the Round of 64.

Social Media’s Thoughts

“Arizona looks pretty good.

Wildcats up 12-2 and Rod Strickland can't wait for the media timeout.”

Arizona looks pretty good.



Wildcats up 12-2 and Rod Strickland can't wait for the media timeout. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 20, 2026

“Arizona looks so cool calm and ready for this”

Arizona looks so cool calm and ready for this — Wilbur’s Big Burner (@WilburBigBurner) March 20, 2026

“Yea Arizona is going to dominate everyone”

Yea Arizona is going to dominate everyone — HoopsFan (@hoops89641) March 20, 2026

“In yesterday's presser LIU Forward Jamal Fuller started out by saying Arizona was not a good shooting team. Kinda feel like he's having a true FAFO moment right now lol.”

In yesterday's presser LIU Forward Jamal Fuller started out by saying Arizona was not a good shooting team. Kinda feel like he's having a true FAFO moment right now lol. — Saul Bookman (@Saul_Bookman) March 20, 2026

“Brayden is out of the gate HOT, making his first three threes ☄️”

Brayden is out of the gate HOT, making his first three threes ☄️ pic.twitter.com/FYgKtJIMgE — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 20, 2026

“Arizona 34-18 at the U8 MTO. Malachi Davis had a great block on the 7'3" Krivas, and the refs blew the call. All ball. That is the way it has been going for LIU. LIU is shooting 30% while Arizona is 60% from the field. #LIUMBB #NECMBB”

Arizona 34-18 at the U8 MTO. Malachi Davis had a great block on the 7'3" Krivas, and the refs blew the call. All ball. That is the way it has been going for LIU. LIU is shooting 30% while Arizona is 60% from the field. #LIUMBB #NECMBB — Nelson Castillo (@NelCastNY) March 20, 2026

“Arizona up 16 already when the opposing team is 4-8 from three, twelve minutes into the game is crazy. Even if they were on pace to go 26-26 from three they’d still be projected to lose by double digits”

Arizona up 16 already when the opposing team is 4-8 from three, twelve minutes into the game is crazy. Even if they were on pace to go 26-26 from three they’d still be projected to lose by double digits — Benny Skoke (@SkowronekBurgh) March 20, 2026

“The first comment a player on LIU made when asked about Arizona is that they couldn't shoot.

Arizona is 6-9 from three in the first half.”

The first comment a player on LIU made when asked about Arizona is that they couldn't shoot.



Arizona is 6-9 from three in the first half. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 20, 2026

“Cats by 27.”

“Halftime: Arizona 53, LIU 29.”

“What a pass 😮‍💨

#MarchMadness @ArizonaMBB”

“Arizona leads 67-43 with 11:24 left”

Arizona leads 67-43 with 11:24 left. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 20, 2026

“Kept wondering if there would be a lull, and we're there. Bit of a drop in intensity/energy/focus. Once up 61-29, Arizona now up 67-43. That's a 14-6 stretch for LIU. TV timeout comes at a good time.”

Kept wondering if there would be a lull, and we're there. Bit of a drop in intensity/energy/focus. Once up 61-29, Arizona now up 67-43. That's a 14-6 stretch for LIU. TV timeout comes at a good time. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) March 20, 2026

“2H 6:46 | Arizona 76, LIU 45

Sharks were starting to chip away in the second half, but a quick 9-0 run by the Wildcats has them up by 31.

2H 6:46 | Arizona 76, LIU 45



Sharks were starting to chip away in the second half, but a quick 9-0 run by the Wildcats has them up by 31.@AZBandCatSports — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) March 20, 2026

@AZBandCatSports”

“2H 3:37 | Arizona 82, LIU 49

Sharks can't hang with the Wildcats' physicality down the stretch and are just 1 of their last 12 from the field.

@AZBandCatSports”

2H 3:37 | Arizona 82, LIU 49



Sharks can't hang with the Wildcats' physicality down the stretch and are just 1 of their last 12 from the field.@AZBandCatSports — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) March 20, 2026

“Arizona has brought in the reserves after the U4 timeout

Calm and easy win as they begin their national championship quest”