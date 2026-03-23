Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Second Round Matchup with Utah State
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The Arizona Wildcats looked to clinch a Sweet Sixteen berth with a win over the Utah State Aggies in the Round of 32.
After an emphatic win over the Long Island Sharks in the Round of 64, the Wildcats looked to make their fourth Sweet Sixteen in the last five seasons, and prove that they are one of the favorites to win the national title.
With plenty of attention on the matchup, social media was a firestorm during the exciting Round of 32 matchup.
Social media’s thoughts
“Round 2 vs. Utah State on TruTV.”
“Arizona can find a two whenever it wants. Utah State is going to beg the Wildcats to shoot threes.”
“16:31 1st Half - Utah State 2, Arizona 10
Yea, things haven't started well for the Aggies.”
“Utah State was arguably the best mid-major in college basketball all season. Arizona is favored to win the national championship. If Utah State can't win, the blue bloods officially own college sports. Iowa and Florida are blue bloods too.”
“D3LLY!
“Arizona leads 26-16 and it feels like a three-point lead. Not sure if thats good or bad.”
“Arizona 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, 3 of 13 inside of it.
Wildcats lead 27-16 6:13 1H”
“Playing Arizona is signing up for 40 minutes of direct shots to the ribs. Relentlessly over and over again.”
“Tough to give up a layup before halftime. Arizona 33-24 at the half.
“9-0 run for Arizona and Utah State calls timeout
51-33 Wildcats (14:41/2nd)”
“Arizona is Arizona.
Wildcats up 51-33 and Utah State calls timeout.”
“Brayden Burries is such a difference maker. Played only seven minutes in the first half because of foul trouble. Heat check underway now. Arizona up 18 with 14:41 to go.”
“Arizona is sloppy right now and Utah State isn't going to go away.
Wildcats lead 51-39 with 11:48 left.”
“Arizona is melting down”
“4th foul on Koa Peat with 7:27 left
Arizona up 56-49 but Utah State is going to the line
Wildcats have turned it over 6 times in 2nd half, 4 in last 2:57”
“Krivas is the only reason Arizona is still up rn”
“Arizona fans are getting NERVOUS here in San Diego😬😳”
“Arizona collapse against a mid- major was not on my Bingo card. Should’ve just stuck with Utah St TTu and not have added Arizona spread.”
“There are 11,501 people in San Diego's Viejas Arena here to watch No. 9 seed Utah State face No. 1 seed Arizona. Honestly, it sounds like double that count.”
“66-61 Arizona with 3:24 to go and Mo Krivas at the line”
“One of the main keys to winning in March is late game shot creation
Well Brayden Burries just showed he’s got plenty of it
Arizona leads 73-64”
“Utah State has dudes, but Arizona had more dudes and that’s why the Wildcats survived”
“FINAL: Arizona 78, Utah State 66”
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.