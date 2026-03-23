Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Second Round Matchup with Utah State

The Arizona Wildcats looked to clinch a Sweet Sixteen berth with a win over the Utah State Aggies in the Round of 32.

After an emphatic win over the Long Island Sharks in the Round of 64, the Wildcats looked to make their fourth Sweet Sixteen in the last five seasons, and prove that they are one of the favorites to win the national title.

With plenty of attention on the matchup, social media was a firestorm during the exciting Round of 32 matchup.

Social media’s thoughts

“Round 2 vs. Utah State on TruTV.”

Round 2 vs. Utah State on TruTV. pic.twitter.com/b8VgatYDiX — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 23, 2026

“Arizona can find a two whenever it wants. Utah State is going to beg the Wildcats to shoot threes.”

Arizona can find a two whenever it wants. Utah State is going to beg the Wildcats to shoot threes. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 23, 2026

“16:31 1st Half - Utah State 2, Arizona 10

Yea, things haven't started well for the Aggies.”

16:31 1st Half - Utah State 2, Arizona 10



Yea, things haven't started well for the Aggies. — Jason Walker (@jwalker_sports) March 23, 2026

“Utah State was arguably the best mid-major in college basketball all season. Arizona is favored to win the national championship. If Utah State can't win, the blue bloods officially own college sports. Iowa and Florida are blue bloods too.”

Utah State was arguably the best mid-major in college basketball all season. Arizona is favored to win the national championship. If Utah State can't win, the blue bloods officially own college sports. Iowa and Florida are blue bloods too. — RobbieStacks (@robbiestacks90) March 23, 2026

“D3LLY!

D3LLY!



Cats lead by 7 just about halfway through the first. pic.twitter.com/LWbOlkNU2D — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 23, 2026

“Arizona leads 26-16 and it feels like a three-point lead. Not sure if thats good or bad.”

Arizona leads 26-16 and it feels like a three-point lead. Not sure if thats good or bad. — ZonaZealotsFS (@ZonaZealots) March 23, 2026

“Arizona 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, 3 of 13 inside of it.

Wildcats lead 27-16 6:13 1H”

Arizona 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, 3 of 13 inside of it.



Wildcats lead 27-16 6:13 1H — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) March 23, 2026

“Playing Arizona is signing up for 40 minutes of direct shots to the ribs. Relentlessly over and over again.”

Playing Arizona is signing up for 40 minutes of direct shots to the ribs. Relentlessly over and over again. — Chad Brendel (@ChadBrendel) March 23, 2026

“Tough to give up a layup before halftime. Arizona 33-24 at the half.

Tough to give up a layup before halftime. Arizona 33-24 at the half. — ZonaZealotsFS (@ZonaZealots) March 23, 2026

“9-0 run for Arizona and Utah State calls timeout

51-33 Wildcats (14:41/2nd)”

9-0 run for Arizona and Utah State calls timeout



51-33 Wildcats (14:41/2nd) — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 23, 2026

“Arizona is Arizona.

Wildcats up 51-33 and Utah State calls timeout.”

Arizona is Arizona.



Wildcats up 51-33 and Utah State calls timeout. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 23, 2026

“Brayden Burries is such a difference maker. Played only seven minutes in the first half because of foul trouble. Heat check underway now. Arizona up 18 with 14:41 to go.”

Brayden Burries is such a difference maker. Played only seven minutes in the first half because of foul trouble. Heat check underway now. Arizona up 18 with 14:41 to go. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) March 23, 2026

“Arizona is sloppy right now and Utah State isn't going to go away.

Wildcats lead 51-39 with 11:48 left.”

Arizona is sloppy right now and Utah State isn't going to go away.



Wildcats lead 51-39 with 11:48 left. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 23, 2026

“Arizona is melting down”

Arizona is melting down — WhoDatCatsFan⚜️😻 (@WhoDatCatsFan) March 23, 2026

“4th foul on Koa Peat with 7:27 left

Arizona up 56-49 but Utah State is going to the line

Wildcats have turned it over 6 times in 2nd half, 4 in last 2:57”

4th foul on Koa Peat with 7:27 left



Arizona up 56-49 but Utah State is going to the line



Wildcats have turned it over 6 times in 2nd half, 4 in last 2:57 — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 23, 2026

“Krivas is the only reason Arizona is still up rn”

Krivas is the only reason Arizona is still up rn — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) March 23, 2026

“Arizona fans are getting NERVOUS here in San Diego😬😳”

Arizona fans are getting NERVOUS here in San Diego😬😳 — John Leone (@_johnleone) March 23, 2026

“Arizona collapse against a mid- major was not on my Bingo card. Should’ve just stuck with Utah St TTu and not have added Arizona spread.”

Arizona collapse against a mid- major was not on my Bingo card. Should’ve just stuck with Utah St TTu and not have added Arizona spread. — Dave| TheDataDrivenDegenerate (@DavetheDegenn) March 23, 2026

“There are 11,501 people in San Diego's Viejas Arena here to watch No. 9 seed Utah State face No. 1 seed Arizona. Honestly, it sounds like double that count.”

There are 11,501 people in San Diego's Viejas Arena here to watch No. 9 seed Utah State face No. 1 seed Arizona. Honestly, it sounds like double that count. — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) March 23, 2026

“66-61 Arizona with 3:24 to go and Mo Krivas at the line”

66-61 Arizona with 3:24 to go and Mo Krivas at the line — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 23, 2026

“One of the main keys to winning in March is late game shot creation

Well Brayden Burries just showed he’s got plenty of it

Arizona leads 73-64”

One of the main keys to winning in March is late game shot creation



Well Brayden Burries just showed he’s got plenty of it



Arizona leads 73-64 — CBBToday (@CBBToday) March 23, 2026

“Utah State has dudes, but Arizona had more dudes and that’s why the Wildcats survived”

Utah State has dudes, but Arizona had more dudes and that’s why the Wildcats survived — Patrick Madden (@TheSportsJD) March 23, 2026

“FINAL: Arizona 78, Utah State 66”