Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Matchup with Iowa State

The Arizona Wildcats squared off with the Iowa State Cyclones in a high-stakes marquee Big 12 matchup on Monday.

The Wildcats are coming off an emphatic win over Kansas, and looked to keep the ball rolling as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Both teams are looking to make a major statement ahead of the NCAA Tournament. With a win, the Wildcats could solidify their case to be one of the four 1 seed in the tournament.

With a lot at stake, social media was paying no shortage of attention to the matchup.

“Teams are a combined 1-10 from the field in the first 3 minutes.”

Teams are a combined 1-10 from the field in the first 3 minutes. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 3, 2026

“5-5. Not great on offense but pretty good on defense, Arizona not getting good shots early”

5-5. Not great on offense but pretty good on defense, Arizona not getting good shots early — Cyclone_everyday (@EverydayCyclone) March 3, 2026

“Arizona with only 5 points in 5 minutes. I can’t even imagine struggling to score against Iowa State”

Arizona with only 5 points in 5 minutes. I can’t even imagine struggling to score against Iowa State — Matt (@WreckEmMatt) March 3, 2026

“Arizona is up 10-8, but Iowa State has more offensive rebounds (8) than Arizona has total rebounds (7)”

Arizona is up 10-8, but Iowa State has more offensive rebounds (8) than Arizona has total rebounds (7) — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 3, 2026

“10-8 Arizona at the under-12 timeout, with Jaden Bradley going to the line

Iowa State has already attempted 11 3s, making 2. It averages 23.3 in Big 12 play.”

10-8 Arizona at the under-12 timeout, with Jaden Bradley going to the line



Iowa State has already attempted 11 3s, making 2. It averages 23.3 in Big 12 play. — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 3, 2026

“Watching Arizona always makes me wonder what Tennessee would’ve looked like with a refined Tobe Awaka.”

Watching Arizona always makes me wonder what Tennessee would’ve looked like with a refined Tobe Awaka. — Tucker Harlin (@TuckerHarlin) March 3, 2026

“Arizona and Iowa State both throwing up BRICKS”

Arizona and Iowa State both throwing up BRICKS — Danny Rinehart (@LakeShow_824) March 3, 2026

“Every player who has stepped on the court for Arizona and Iowa State”

Every player who has stepped on the court for Arizona and Iowa State pic.twitter.com/slb15yGKHg — • (@ReallyVish) March 3, 2026

“Since when did Arizona and Iowa State's men's hoops teams join the Mountain West? Classic Mountain Time Zone rock fight unfolding down there”

Since when did Arizona and Iowa State's men's hoops teams join the Mountain West? Classic Mountain Time Zone rock fight unfolding down there — Patrick Carr (@patrickcarr_) March 3, 2026

“The total for Iowa State/Arizona was 148.5. They've scored 34 points in 15 minutes....”

The total for Iowa State/Arizona was 148.5. They've scored 34 points in 15 minutes.... — Aaron Oster (@TheAOster) March 3, 2026

“That went from good to bad real quick. Cyclones have a huge uphill climb tonight. Arizona is tough.”

That went from good to bad real quick. Cyclones have a huge uphill climb tonight. Arizona is tough. — Jackson Pence (@JacksonLPence) March 3, 2026

“Arizona ends the half with a 14-3 run. Leads Iowa State at the half 37-25.”

Arizona ends the half with a 14-3 run. Leads Iowa State at the half 37-25. — Tom Lockhart (@tomrlock) March 3, 2026

“Iowa State calls timeout with Arizona leads 41-27.

Offensive rebounding an issue to start the half, but Iowa State refuses to work for an easier shot.”

Iowa State calls timeout with Arizona leads 41-27.



Offensive rebounding an issue to start the half, but Iowa State refuses to work for an easier shot. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 3, 2026

“43-30 Arizona with 14:46 left”

43-30 Arizona with 14:46 left — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 3, 2026

“I have concluded that I will not be picking Arizona nor Iowa State to make deep runs in my bracket. They both suck”

I have concluded that I will not be picking Arizona nor Iowa State to make deep runs in my bracket. They both suck — Ohtani’s Bookie (@ShoProfits) March 3, 2026

“Cyclones have scored seven straight points in the last 1:16 to cut the Wildcat margin to just 44-37 with 13:19 to play. They've also connected on three of their last five from the field. Timeout, Arizona.”

Cyclones have scored seven straight points in the last 1:16 to cut the Wildcat margin to just 44-37 with 13:19 to play. They've also connected on three of their last five from the field. Timeout, Arizona. — Bill Seals (@williamseals) March 3, 2026

“This has to be the most rigged CBB game I’ve ever seen. Not one call for Iowa state. Congrats Arizona bettors.”

This has to be the most rigged CBB game I’ve ever seen. Not one call for Iowa state. Congrats Arizona bettors. — Heisman Plays (@Johnnypicks01) March 3, 2026

“It feels like Arizona is up by 30 rn”

It feels like Arizona is up by 30 rn — Eamon Cassels (@EamonCassels) March 3, 2026

“Arizona is crazy because they can be so average by their own standard yet still look so dominant at the same time.

Havent been to an elite 8 since 2015 & Final Four since 2001. This has to be the year for them to break the seal”

Arizona is crazy because they can be so average by their own standard yet still look so dominant at the same time.



Havent been to an elite 8 since 2015 & Final Four since 2001. This has to be the year for them to break the seal — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) March 3, 2026

“BEAR DOWN ARIZONA 🔴🔵🐻⬇️”

BEAR DOWN ARIZONA 🔴🔵🐻⬇️ — FLY EAGLES FLY 🦅 (@fiji__jayyy) March 3, 2026

”Arizona clinches a Big 12 regular season title for the first time since joining the conference.



Best chance for the Wildcats to reach the Final Four since 2014.”

Arizona clinches a Big 12 regular season title for the first time since joining the conference.



Best chance for the Wildcats to reach the Final Four since 2014. https://t.co/h3wglzO6Wq — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 3, 2026

Social media’s thoughts