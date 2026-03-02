Gilbert Arenas Goes Off on USC Over Chad Baker-Mazara’s Departure

There was a time not long ago when USC had designs on playing in the NCAA men’s tournament for the first time since joining the Big Ten.

Now, the Trojans are just hoping to keep the band together for their final two regular season games. On Sunday, to the surprise of the college hoops world, USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara—the Trojans’ leading scorer—departed the program.

Throwing gasoline on a five-alarm fire in Exposition Park, ex-Arizona and NBA star Gilbert Arenas—the father of current USC guard Alijah Arenas—took to social media Sunday night to profanely demand Baker-Mazara and the Trojans reconcile their differences.

“This is what we’re doing? Our best player? Mr. ‘I Get Buckets?’ Every night. He brings it every night. Guaranteed 18, 20 every night,” Gilbert said. “I don’t know who he cussed out. But get over it! He’s right!”

Baker-Mazara, 26, is on his fourth Division I school since beginning his college basketball journey back in 2021. He spent 2021 with Duquesne, 2022 with San Diego State (where he was named the Mountain West’s Sixth Man of the Year), 2023 in the junior college ranks, and 2024 to 2025 with Auburn.

Mirroring the Santo Domingo native’s career, the Trojans have endured a rollercoaster 2026 season. USC started the season 8-0 and cracked the AP Poll twice in December, but lost its fifth consecutive game to No. 12 Nebraska Saturday at an inopportune time. During the Trojans’ game against the Cornhuskers, Baker-Mazara appeared to exit the team’s bench and sit near fans.

“When you the best player on the team, whatever you say, you right,” Gilbert said. “Give him the ball, get the f--- out the way. That’s the offense. Damn. We supposed to be playing in the tournament, man. Now we gotta watch this junior varsity-ass team.”

USC has two games left before the Big Ten tournament: a trip to Washington on Wednesday and a home game against rival UCLA on Saturday.

