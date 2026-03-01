Iowa State's Audi Crooks Ties Brittney Griner's Big 12 Record With 41-Point Game

Iowa State’s Audi Crooks continues to dominate this season, that’s for sure.

On Sunday, the Cyclones faced Kansas State in the regular season finale before the Big 12 tournament tips off this week. And Crooks made quite the statement to end her junior season.

In 30 minutes of court time, Crooks put up 41 points and 13 rebounds. This marks her fifth career game of 40 points or more, tying a Big 12 women’s basketball record with Baylor legend Brittney Griner. That’s an elite player for Crooks to be named alongside.

Four of Crooks’s five 40-point-plus games have come this season. She’s the only women’s player in the country to have multiple 40-point games. The center scored 43 points in November vs. Valparaiso, then dropped 47 points vs. Indiana that same month, followed by a 41-point performance three games later vs. Kansas. In the game against the Jayhawks, Iowa State scored 79 total points, meaning Crooks accounted for over half of her team’s points that game, a tight three-point win. Incredible.

She already hit the 2,000-point milestone in January in just 89 career college games, making her the fastest Big 12 women’s basketball player to reach 2,000 points.

We’ll see what Crooks and the Cyclones can do in this week’s Big 12 tournament, and then in the NCAA tournament in a couple weeks.

