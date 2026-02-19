Social Media Reacts To Arizona’s Matchup with BYU

Arizona looked to get back on the winning side of things as they hosted #22 BYU at the McKale Center. The Wildcats are coming off of back-to-back losses to Kansas and Texas Tech after a 23-0 start as they aimed to get back on track.

The Wildcats were able to hold off the Cougars by a score of 86-83 when the two teams met on Jan. 26. Plenty of stars were featured in the matchup, with Arizona carrying stars such as Brayden Burries, and BYU being led by future top 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa.

With plenty of eyes on the marquee matchup, social media was once again a firestorm throughout the game.

Social Media’s thoughts

Rhythm dribble... and a DOT pic.twitter.com/DLI8pTwE9w — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 19, 2026

BYU leads 10-8 at the media timeout. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 19, 2026

Arizona is going to have to make some threes without Peat. Need ADO, Bradley and Burries to have a good shooting game. — Ben White (@Ben1White) February 19, 2026

With Tobe Awaka starting, Arizona is using the media timeouts to give the bigs rest. Freshman Sidi Gueye comes in for Motiejus Krivas with 16:06 left — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) February 19, 2026

Feels like it is significantly harder for Arizona to score inside without Koa Peat. Just not moving the same offensively right now. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 19, 2026

BYU isn't hesitating at all to double Krivas. ADO is going to get a ton of chances tonight and Krivas needs to be quick with the passes. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 19, 2026

#BYU is not getting the same whistle that Arizona is getting. Going to be a long game if they get a whistle every time they drive. — BRS (@CougarYankee) February 19, 2026

1H 11:46 | Arizona 12, BYU 14



Sidi Gueye and Evan Nelson getting some really valuable first half minutes for Tommy Lloyd and Co. Anthony Dell'orso's aggression has been a difference maker so far. — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) February 19, 2026

Arizona lost that undefeated status and they have been downhill ever since.



Psychological let down. . — Duke Fan (@Jaydub0824) February 19, 2026

Ivan K ready to launch 🚀 pic.twitter.com/xjyFN9EWNY — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 19, 2026

Arizona leads 31-29 with 3:50 left in the half. Wildcats have made a few adjustments on early touches within the offensive sets and it's worked well the last few possessions. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 19, 2026

Halftime: #4 @ArizonaMBB holds a 7-point lead over #23 @BYUMBB. Anthony Dell'Orso has 15 off the bench for Arizona including three 3pt shots. AJ Dybansta has a game high 16 for BYU. The Wildcats are 6/14 from 3pt range. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/WKJLfjshqD — Grand Canyon State Sports (@GCStateSports) February 19, 2026

The only difference in this game is that Arizona is hitting their open 3’s and BYU is not. — Bad Guides Podcast (@BadGuides23) February 19, 2026

Timeout BYU. Sidi Gueye!



Arizona leads 53-43 with 13:39 left. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 19, 2026

Arizona came out to play against BYU. — JP (@JpLIBITY_Sports) February 19, 2026

Arizona leads 59-46 with 11:16 left. BYU having difficulty guarding the Wildcats right now. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 19, 2026

16 & 6 for Ivan. pic.twitter.com/lz7mI9IKRh — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 19, 2026

Even without Koa Peat, Arizona is still an insanely difficult team to beat. Damn.



Saturday is going to be a battle. — 𝐴 𝑈𝑛𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑛 𝐹𝑎𝑛 (@NotWhoYouDream) February 19, 2026

Arizona leads 63-50 with 7:28 left. Wildcats have not scored in over 2 minutes and missed their last 4 shots. BYU probably has another run left in it. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 19, 2026

Arizona doesn’t shoot/ make a lot of threes but they can shoot/ make enough threes to kill you for playing zone — Justice Summerset (@iHeart_Justice8) February 19, 2026

BYU has made its last 3 shots and the lead is down to 11. Considering how the last game against BYU went and Arizona's past two games, 3:49 is going to feel like an eternity. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 19, 2026

THERE GOES IVAN pic.twitter.com/wMtBb4preo — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 19, 2026

Arizona is god-awful at closing games out. Last weekend vs Texas Tech and now their vs BYU — ray (@killclifffc) February 19, 2026

Arizona snaps their 2-game losing skid. Much needed victory, a get right game of sorts. Now, HOUSTON.... — Saul Bookman (@Saul_Bookman) February 19, 2026