Social Media Reacts To Arizona’s Matchup with BYU
In this story:
Arizona looked to get back on the winning side of things as they hosted #22 BYU at the McKale Center. The Wildcats are coming off of back-to-back losses to Kansas and Texas Tech after a 23-0 start as they aimed to get back on track.
The Wildcats were able to hold off the Cougars by a score of 86-83 when the two teams met on Jan. 26. Plenty of stars were featured in the matchup, with Arizona carrying stars such as Brayden Burries, and BYU being led by future top 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa.
With plenty of eyes on the marquee matchup, social media was once again a firestorm throughout the game.
Social Media’s thoughts
“Rhythm dribble... and a DOT”
“BYU leads 10-8 at the media timeout.”
“Arizona is going to have to make some threes without Peat. Need ADO, Bradley and Burries to have a good shooting game.”
“With Tobe Awaka starting, Arizona is using the media timeouts to give the bigs rest. Freshman Sidi Gueye comes in for Motiejus Krivas with 16:06 left”
“Feels like it is significantly harder for Arizona to score inside without Koa Peat. Just not moving the same offensively right now.”
“BYU isn't hesitating at all to double Krivas. ADO is going to get a ton of chances tonight and Krivas needs to be quick with the passes.”
“#BYU is not getting the same whistle that Arizona is getting. Going to be a long game if they get a whistle every time they drive.”
“1H 11:46 | Arizona 12, BYU 14
Sidi Gueye and Evan Nelson getting some really valuable first half minutes for Tommy Lloyd and Co. Anthony Dell'orso's aggression has been a difference maker so far.”
“Arizona lost that undefeated status and they have been downhill ever since.
Psychological let down. .”
“Ivan K ready to launch 🚀”
“Arizona leads 31-29 with 3:50 left in the half. Wildcats have made a few adjustments on early touches within the offensive sets and it's worked well the last few possessions.”
“Halftime: #4 @ArizonaMBB holds a 7-point lead over #23 @BYUMBB. Anthony Dell'Orso has 15 off the bench for Arizona including three 3pt shots. AJ Dybansta has a game high 16 for BYU. The Wildcats are 6/14 from 3pt range. #BearDown”
“The only difference in this game is that Arizona is hitting their open 3’s and BYU is not.”
“Timeout BYU. Sidi Gueye!
Arizona leads 53-43 with 13:39 left.”
“Arizona came out to play against BYU.”
“Arizona leads 59-46 with 11:16 left. BYU having difficulty guarding the Wildcats right now.”
“16 & 6 for Ivan.”
“Even without Koa Peat, Arizona is still an insanely difficult team to beat. Damn.
Saturday is going to be a battle.”
“Arizona leads 63-50 with 7:28 left. Wildcats have not scored in over 2 minutes and missed their last 4 shots. BYU probably has another run left in it.”
“Arizona doesn’t shoot/ make a lot of threes but they can shoot/ make enough threes to kill you for playing zone”
BYU has made its last 3 shots and the lead is down to 11. Considering how the last game against BYU went and Arizona's past two games, 3:49 is going to feel like an eternity.“”
“THERE GOES IVAN”
“Arizona is god-awful at closing games out. Last weekend vs Texas Tech and now their vs BYU”
"Arizona snaps their 2-game losing skid. Much needed victory, a get right game of sorts. Now, HOUSTON...."
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.