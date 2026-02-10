Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s First Loss Of the Season

The Arizona Wildcats saw their undefeated streak come to an end in a road matchup with #9 Kansas.

The #1-ranked Wildcats carried their 23-0 record into Allen Fieldhouse, and came up short on the road for their first loss of the season.



The Wildcats were at an advantage, as Kansas’ Darryn Peterson was out for the contest due to illness, but nonetheless, the matchup featured plenty of star talent on both sides, and the #1 team in the land went down in a thrilling classic.

With plenty of eyes on the game, social media was a firestorm during the high-marquee matchup.

“Quick 6-0 run and Kansas needs a timeout!

@BraydenBurries”

“May a half In half out player like Darryn Peterson never find his way to Arizona. Go get your money kid glad your over there and not here”

“Man Peterson not playing?!? TF?!? Ok turning off this Kansas vs Arizona game smh”

“If the Arizona Wildcats do not win the championship in college hoop this year I’d be surprised. They are nice!”

“Arizona doesn’t even look they are having to try out there on offense.”

“Imagine knowing Arizona is going to ram the ball down your throat and not being able to do a single thing about it.... Incredible how good they are.”

“The big fella is controlling the game right now if we're being honest.”

“I didn't think Arizona played well at all.

Koa played his worst half of the year and couldn't handle ball pressure, Bradley just struggled. Defense wasn't good enough at all, especially in the paint. Arizona plays like that in the second half and there's a good chance it loses.”

I didn't think Arizona played well at all.



“Arizona is good man. Idk many teams that would be able to hang with them.”

“Ballgame. Arizona exerting itself physically. Kansas is gassed.”

“Rough start to the 2nd half for #KUbball... Arizona rips off a 10-2 run and now leads by 11, 55-44 | 17:03 2H”

“Brayden Burries finishes through the contact and knocks down the free through to give Arizona has its largest lead tonight. Wildcats lead 55-44.”

“Krivas would be the best center in America if he could hang onto the ball.”

“Arizona let this game get close & now they’re paralyzed by the environment in Allen Fieldhouse.”

“Kansas up 73-67 on unbeaten Arizona. 4:37 left. Burries has 20 points for Arizona.”

“The amount of shots at the rim Arizona is just whiffing on…”

“Gonna take some real determination and guts for Arizona to get a win here”

Kansas 73, Arizona 67, 3:54 left.

Brayden Burries headed to the line when play resumes.

Wildcats' undefeated streak is in serious jeopardy against the frisky Jayhawks.”

“Kansas looking to give Arizona their first loss of the season 😱”

“I don't think refs cost Arizona this game, but I also don't think it's a coincidence that the game completely changed one one of the worst missed travel calls I have ever seen.”

”Miami of Ohio is now the ONLY undefeated team in college men’s basketball



#1 Arizona goes down in a thriller at #9 Kansas! 🏀”