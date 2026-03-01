Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Rematch With Kansas
A pivotal Big 12 matchup took place on Saturday between the Arizona Wildcats, and the Kansas Jayhawks.
The two teams met previously on Feb. 9, when Arizona suffered its first loss of the season, falling 82-78 to a Kansas team that was without star guard Darryn Peterson.
Not only did Peterson make an appearance in this game, but so did Koa Peat, who has missed Arizona’s last three games due to injury. With plenty of eyes on the star-studded matchup, social media was buzzing throughout the game.
Social Media’s thoughts
“Darryn Peterson gets the scoring started with a 3 #kubball”
“Timeout Kansas. Arizona leads 10-5 and the size is already a factor. Two Krivas dunks and Koa Peat is back.”
“Arizona is just cooking #Kubball on the inside right now.”
“Koa Peat being fully healthy completes this Arizona team. They’re just so good.”
“Arizona is on a 12-0 run. #kubball”
“Arizona throwing an IMMEDIATE haymaker. This is gnarly”
“Darryn Peterson's bucket off a turnover stops Arizona's 19-0 run.”
“Brayden Burries is dominant early on as Arizona is on a 19-0 run to open up a 21-5 lead on Kansas in the McKale Center. Bill Self has already used two timeouts.”
“1H 11:58 | Arizona 23, Kansas 8
The Wildcats are on a 21-3 run over the last 5:58. Koa Peat doesn't look hindered by the leg at all. Brayden Burries, who has 7 points on 3-3 FG, appears to over his bug as well.
@AZBandCatSports”
“Couldn't have scripted a better start for Arizona. I've been hard on Koa Peat but he's showing me a lot to start. Burries is just playing so effing well right now. He's gonna be a top 10 NBA draft pick if he keeps this up and gets Zona to the Final Four 💪🏾❤️🤍💙”
“Arizona absolutely took that loss to Kansas personally”
“Arizona is winning it all”
“Arizona is just bullying Kansas right now. Bill Self calls timeout with the Wildcats up 37-19 with 3:50 left in the half.”
“Tommy Lloyd calls a timeout with 32.5 seconds left in 1H. Arizona leads Kansas 39-26.
Offense is starting to slow down for the UA a little - Wildcats haven't made a FG in over 3 minutes.
@AZBandCatSports”
“Kansas has cut the Arizona lead to 40-33 with 18 minutes left, and Darryn Peterson is up to 17 points. Are we in for a good finish in Tucson?”
“Arizona is ice cold to start the half and the lead is down to 7 at the media timeout.”
“I bet on a game involving Arizona basketball and they immediately forget how to play the sport.”
“Arizona lead is down to 49-45 and Tommy Lloyd calls timeout.
This is similar to the first meeting. Offense has become difficult to find.”
“11:30 Media TO. Arizona 52 Kansas 47.”
“I hope you all realize that Mo Krivas has completely changed this game defensively. His defensive effort today is about as good as it gets.”
“Arizona leads 65-47 with 7:40 left.”
“GO OFF BRAYDEN 🔥
18 & 12 for the freshman.”
“Arizona be popping off. 12:06 mark the score was Kansas 47 Arizona 49. Then for about 5 minutes, Kansas went scoreless til about the 7:13 minute mark where the score was Kansas 49 Arizona 68.”
“Kansas is better when Darryn Peterson sits. 76-59 Arizona here in Tucson. It’s been a rough go for the Jayhawks in McKale Memorial.”
“Brayden Burries and Motiejus Krivas both have double doubles
Arizona up 78-59 with 3:05 to go”
"Arizona has clinched a share of the Big 12 regular season title with their win over Kansas."
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.