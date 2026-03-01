Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Rematch With Kansas

A pivotal Big 12 matchup took place on Saturday between the Arizona Wildcats, and the Kansas Jayhawks.

The two teams met previously on Feb. 9, when Arizona suffered its first loss of the season, falling 82-78 to a Kansas team that was without star guard Darryn Peterson.

Not only did Peterson make an appearance in this game, but so did Koa Peat, who has missed Arizona’s last three games due to injury. With plenty of eyes on the star-studded matchup, social media was buzzing throughout the game.

Social Media’s thoughts

Darryn Peterson gets the scoring started with a 3 #kubball — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) February 28, 2026

Timeout Kansas. Arizona leads 10-5 and the size is already a factor. Two Krivas dunks and Koa Peat is back. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 28, 2026

Arizona is just cooking #Kubball on the inside right now. — Shreyas Laddha (@shre98) February 28, 2026

Koa Peat being fully healthy completes this Arizona team. They’re just so good. — Drew Nixon (@drewbnix) February 28, 2026

Arizona is on a 12-0 run. #kubball — Pay Heed Podcast (@PayHeedKCSN) February 28, 2026

Arizona throwing an IMMEDIATE haymaker. This is gnarly — SethyG (@Gutt_Feeling) February 28, 2026

Darryn Peterson's bucket off a turnover stops Arizona's 19-0 run. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 28, 2026

Brayden Burries is dominant early on as Arizona is on a 19-0 run to open up a 21-5 lead on Kansas in the McKale Center. Bill Self has already used two timeouts. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 28, 2026

1H 11:58 | Arizona 23, Kansas 8



The Wildcats are on a 21-3 run over the last 5:58. Koa Peat doesn't look hindered by the leg at all. Brayden Burries, who has 7 points on 3-3 FG, appears to over his bug as well.@AZBandCatSports — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) February 28, 2026

Couldn't have scripted a better start for Arizona. I've been hard on Koa Peat but he's showing me a lot to start. Burries is just playing so effing well right now. He's gonna be a top 10 NBA draft pick if he keeps this up and gets Zona to the Final Four 💪🏾❤️🤍💙 — Tobin Daily (@bigtobe52) February 28, 2026

Arizona absolutely took that loss to Kansas personally — The Hoops Historian (@HoopsHistorian5) February 28, 2026

Arizona is winning it all — Darelle “Rell” Potts (@PottLover_Rell) February 28, 2026

Arizona is just bullying Kansas right now. Bill Self calls timeout with the Wildcats up 37-19 with 3:50 left in the half. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 28, 2026

Tommy Lloyd calls a timeout with 32.5 seconds left in 1H. Arizona leads Kansas 39-26.



Offense is starting to slow down for the UA a little - Wildcats haven't made a FG in over 3 minutes.@AZBandCatSports — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) February 28, 2026

Kansas has cut the Arizona lead to 40-33 with 18 minutes left, and Darryn Peterson is up to 17 points. Are we in for a good finish in Tucson? — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 28, 2026

Arizona is ice cold to start the half and the lead is down to 7 at the media timeout. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 28, 2026

I bet on a game involving Arizona basketball and they immediately forget how to play the sport. — • (@ReallyVish) February 28, 2026

Arizona lead is down to 49-45 and Tommy Lloyd calls timeout.



This is similar to the first meeting. Offense has become difficult to find. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 28, 2026

11:30 Media TO. Arizona 52 Kansas 47. — ZonaZealotsFS (@ZonaZealots) February 28, 2026

I hope you all realize that Mo Krivas has completely changed this game defensively. His defensive effort today is about as good as it gets. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 28, 2026

Arizona leads 65-47 with 7:40 left. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 28, 2026

GO OFF BRAYDEN 🔥



18 & 12 for the freshman. pic.twitter.com/KoiSSYZWul — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 28, 2026

Arizona be popping off. 12:06 mark the score was Kansas 47 Arizona 49. Then for about 5 minutes, Kansas went scoreless til about the 7:13 minute mark where the score was Kansas 49 Arizona 68. — Alex Surber Mendoza 🌐 (@Dozy072337) February 28, 2026

Kansas is better when Darryn Peterson sits. 76-59 Arizona here in Tucson. It’s been a rough go for the Jayhawks in McKale Memorial. — Stanley Robertson (@StanRobCBB) February 28, 2026

Brayden Burries and Motiejus Krivas both have double doubles



Arizona up 78-59 with 3:05 to go — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) February 28, 2026

"Arizona has clinched a share of the Big 12 regular season title with their win over Kansas."