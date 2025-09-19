Arizona Softball Secures Commitment From Top Pitching Prospect
Over time, Arizona softball has had a tremendous amount and success thanks to the Mike Candrea era, where the program turned into a national power and forever changed the game by winning eight national titles, making 25 Women’s College World Series appearances and 37 NCAA Tournament appearances.
However, it is the players that make the program and the Wildcats have had 111 All-Americans in their rich history.
Now, under head coach Caitlin Lowe, Arizona had a highly successful 2025 season, going 48-13 in the inaugural season in the Big 12. The Wildcats finished second only behind Texas Tech, which made the National Championship Series and came within a game of winning the title.
Leading the way for Arizona was dual-threat player Devyn Netz, who posted an ERA of 2.25 (career-high), winning 22 games in 152 ⅓ innings of work to go along with her 118 strikeouts.
But that’s not all Netz did during the year. She was a monster at the plate, batting .347 in 173 at-bats and smacking 19 home runs while driving in 68 RBI on the year.
With the ability to pitch in the circle and get it done at the plate, Netz won the Big 12 Player of the Year Award and was named to the NFCA second-team All-American list.
Although the Wildcats were able to make the postseason and host a regional as the No. 13 overall seed hosting Ole Miss, Grand Canyon and Santa Clara, the Wildcats were unable to get out of their own regional.
Then, at the end of the season, Arizona and Lowe saw a mass exodus of players enter the transfer portal and leave the program, including most of its pitching staff and star outfielder Dakota Kennedy, joining other teams.
Now, the Wildcats and coach Lowe are trying to get things back on track and are working towards building up the 2027 recruiting class.
Recently, the Wildcats and Lowe were able to land four-star pitcher Eloisa Maes, who announced her decision on her X account.
- “I’m beyond blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Arizona,” said Maes. “I can’t thank all of the coaches enough for getting me to this part of my journey and it is only the beginning!”
Maes is listed as the No. 110 prospect nationally according to Softball America and is one of five recruits for the 2027 class and one of four that are rated as a four-star prospect.
