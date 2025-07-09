Arizona Wildcats star Devyn Netz Showing Growth in AUSL
Over time, Arizona softball has had a tremendous amount and success thanks to the Mike Candrea era where the program turned into a national power and forever changed the game by winning eight national titles, making 25 Women’s College World Series and 37 NCAA Tournament appearances.
However, it is the players that make the program and the Wildcats have had 111 All-Americans in their rich history.
Now, under head coach Caitlin Lowe, Arizona had a highly successful 2025 season going 48-13 in the inaugural season in the Big 12. The Wildcats finished second only behind Texas Tech, which made the National CHampionship Series and came within a game of winning the title.
Leading the way for Arizona was dual threat player Devyn Netz, who posted an ERA of 2.25 (career-high) winning 22 games in 152 ⅓ innings of work to go along with her 118 strikeouts.
But, that’s not all Netz did during the year. She was a monster at the plate batting .347 in 173 at-bats and smacked 19 home runs while driving in 68 RBI on the year.
With the ability to pitch in the circle and get it done at the plate, Netz won the Big 12 Player of the Year Award and was named to the NFCA second-team All-American list.
She became the first WIldcat to win a Player of the Year Award since the 2017 season when slugger Kaityana Mauga shared the award with Utah hitter Hannah Flippen.
Now, Netz is playing pro ball for the AUSL as one of the newcomers to the league.
In 14 games, Netz has had 48 plate appearances and has batted .273 while slugging .455, thus far. She has struck out just six times while hitting two home runs and driving in seven RBI with one stolen base.
Over the last six games, Netz is batting .211 but has hit both her home runs and driven in six of her seven RBI.
Netz’s team, the Bandits are 9-5 meaning that there are 10 games remaining for Arizona fans to see the former Big 12 Player of the Year play before the conclusion of the season.
In all, four former Wildcats play in the AUSL with Netz, pitcher Taylor McQuillin, pitcher Miranda Stoddard and catcher Dejah Mulipola leading the way for UA and future Arizona players that want to play in the league.
