Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: Top Arizona Players in NFL History
Arizona’s football history isn’t as storied as basketball with the program only making 22 bowl games and recording four 10-win seasons with two coming in the last eleven years. In 1998, the Wildcats finished with a school-record 12 wins capped off with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
Throughout time, Arizona has seen many great players come and go, moving on to the next level and making an impact in the NFL. In all, The Wildcats have had 290 players get selected in the NFL Draft and most recently saw seven players over the last two drafts be selected.
Of those players, there has been a handful that have left a major mark on the NFL making a name for themselves at the next level.
Overall, Arizona has seen five players selected in the Top 10 of the draft with the first one in Walt Nelsen, who was taken with the 10th pick by the New York Giants in 1939.
Although the history of first round NFL Draft picks isn’t great, Arizona has had 12 first-round selections. In the past two drafts, the Wildcats have seen Tetairoa McMillan and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan go in the first round.
Both Morgan and McMillan will have a chance to leave a lasting impact on the league but their careers are just starting and they have a long way to go before doing so.
Out of all the UA players in the NFL, we named the four that stand above them all and have made their way through the league.
The one player that represented what it means to be a WIldcat when playing for the team in the 90’s and helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls is linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who played 13 years in the league and all with the same team.
Another Patriot made the cut but he comes on the offensive side of the ball in four-time SUper Bowl winner and four-time first-team All-Pro and that guy is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who played 11 seasons.
The last two on the list come on the defensive side of the ball in cornerback Chris McAlister and linebacker Lance Briggs. The two have combined for five All-Pro selections while being named a pro bowler 10 times as top players at their positions.
