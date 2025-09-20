Arizona Adds Four-State OF to the 2027 Class
Over time, Arizona softball has had a tremendous amount and success thanks to the Mike Candrea era where the program turned into a national power and forever changed the game by winning eight national titles, making 25 Women’s College World Series and 37 NCAA Tournament appearances.
However, it is the players that make the program and the Wildcats have had 111 All-Americans in their rich history.
Now, under head coach Caitlin Lowe, Arizona had a highly successful 2025 season going 48-13 in the inaugural season in the Big 12. The Wildcats finished second only behind Texas Tech, which made the National Championship Series and came within a game of winning the title.
Leading the way for Arizona was dual threat player Devyn Netz, who posted an ERA of 2.25 (career-high) winning 22 games in 152 ⅓ innings of work to go along with her 118 strikeouts.
But, that’s not all Netz did during the year. She was a monster at the plate batting .347 in 173 at-bats and smacked 19 home runs while driving in 68 RBI on the year.
With the ability to pitch in the circle and get it done at the plate, Netz won the Big 12 Player of the Year Award and was named to the NFCA second-team All-American list.
Although the Wildcats were able to make the postseason and host a regional as the No. 13 overall seed hosting Ole Miss, Grand Canyon and Santa Clara, the Wildcats were unable to get out of their own regional.
Then, at the end of the season, Arizona and Lowe saw a mass exodus of players entered the transfer portal and leaving the program, including most of its pitching staff and star outfielder Dakota Kennedy joining other teams.
Now, the WIldcats and coach Lowe are trying to get things back on track and are working towards building up the 2027 recruiting class.
The Wildcats and Lowe have landed four-star outfielder Taylor Sansaver, who announced her decision on her X account.
“Thank you to coach Henderson and the staff at LTG, coach Lowe, Lappin, Freeman, Conrad for giving me this amazing opportunity! Beardown,” said Sansaver.
Nationally, Sansaver is ranked as the No. 50 prospect on Softball America and is the No. 16 player in the state of Califorina.
In two years playing for Tracy High School, Sansaver is batting .520 while racking up 53 hits and has driven in 44 RBIs.
