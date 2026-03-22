Arizona’s Star Freshmen Reflect on Strong NCAA Tournament Debut

Despite it being their first NCAA Tournament game, Arizona’s trio of standout freshmen showed no signs of inexperience against Long Island.

Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov led the way for the Wildcats in their 92-58 win over the Sharks in the Round of 64. Burries scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds, Peat had 15 points with seven rebounds, and Kharchenkov notched a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win, making their presence known in a big way in their tournament debuts.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) controls the ball against LIU Sharks center Isaiah Miranda (7) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The trio of standout rookies has been key to Arizona’s success all season, and that was on display once again in their first NCAA Tournament game. The rookies have helped Arizona get out to its 33-2 record, with 16 Quad 1 victories and 12 wins over ranked opponents. The Wildcats boast one of the best overall resumes in the sport.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks on in the second half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Rookies Have Played Like Veterans

Despite their youth, many have noted that the freshmen play like long-time veterans, citing their poise and composure down the stretch of games, and their ability to respond well to adversity as they did in the middle of the season when their 23-0 start was snapped with two straight losses.

Their youthful exuberance mixed with the veteran leadership of players such as Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, and Anthony Dell’Orso has given the Wildcats a unique roster dynamic that, so far, has culminated in one of the best seasons in program history.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) controls the ball against LIU Sharks guard Greg Gordon (2) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After their first NCAA Tournament, Burries and Peat reflected on their performance against Long Island as they prepared for their matchup with Utah State.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots against LIU Sharks forward Jamal Fuller (33) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Burries, Peat Share Thoughts

“It was great,” Peat said. “We had a good team win today, and I’m just proud of our guys. We came out with good energy in the beginning of the game, and I thought we sustained that well during the game. It’s special to share the court with special freshmen like Ivan, Brayden, Dwayne, and Sidi for sure.”

“It’s a great experience out there,” Burries added. “First time, now I’m just ready to continue to just get better.”

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) controls the ball against LIU Sharks guard Malachi Davis (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images