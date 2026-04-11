3 Players Arizona Can Target To Replace Jaden Bradley

Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley announced on his Instagram on Thursday that he is officially declaring for the NBA Draft. This leaves a massive void at the point guard position that the Wildcats and head coach Tommy Lloyd will need to fill to make another championship run next season.

Bradley was a leader on and off the court, the player the Wildcats turned to in tough moments. It will look odd next season when the Wildcats take the floor, and he is not out there. Bradley spent the last three years in Tucson and built a very impressive resume.

Jackson Shelstad In or Out?

Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad seemed to be the Bradley replacement because he scheduled an official visit to Tucson at the beginning of this week. As the week went on, rumors started to swirl that he is strongly considering Louisville as a viable option as well.

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So now that Shelstad seems to be off the board, the Wildcats are still in the running for a guard to take Bradley's role.

Isaiah Johnson, Colorado

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Isaiah Johnson, a freshman guard from Colorado, recently entered the portal. He averaged 16.9 points on 48% shooting from the field. The young, up-and-coming guard would do wonders under Tommy Lloyd. Lloyd has produced talented guards left and right the past few years. Johnson would be set up for the NBA if he chose to spend a few seasons with Lloyd.

Johnson’s minutes were up and down at the beginning of last season, but he was given the keys to the team once conference play started. He consistently got more than 30 minutes per game during the stretch of conference games.

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Nearly putting up 17 points per game at 6-foot-1 in the Big 12 is very impressive. Johnson showed up in big games this season and played bigger than 6-foot-1. The fact that he proved he can play with the best of them in the Big 12 makes the transition to Tucson a lot easier to digest. Johnson should be a guy to watch for the Wildcats and a target for Lloyd.

Zoom Diallo, Washington

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If the Wildcats want to do their best to replace Bradley, they should look at Zoom Diallo . He is a 6-foot-4 guard transferring from Washington and would be a smooth transition from Bradley to Diallo. He has exceptional size and strength for a point guard and is a true floor general.

Diallo does lack outside shooting, but he makes up for it with his passing and physicality. If Lloyd surrounds Diallo with three-point shooters , the Wildcats offense could be very dangerous next season.

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Robert Wright lll, BYU

Another Big 12 foe, Robert Wright III. Wright is transferring from BYU and will be entering his junior year. He has spent the past two seasons in the Big 12, playing for Baylor as a freshman before transferring to become a Cougar.

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Wright averaged 18 points and 4.6 assists a game last season. He had a season high of 39 points against Buffalo. Wright took a significant leap from his freshman to sophomore season, as he improved his PPG by seven points a night. Many think he has a 20-point-per-game season ahead of him.

Wright would be a huge lift for the Wildcats and is a much better scorer than Bradley. He is very good at getting to the rim with his athletic 6-foot-1 frame. Wright and Lloyd would take the college basketball world by storm next season if Wright decides to take his talents to Tucson.