Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Arizona Can Beat Arkansas

For the third time in a row, the No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats are going back to the Sweet 16. The Wildcats punched their tickets to the next round after getting through a tough game against a gritty No. 9-seeded Utah State Aggies team that was more than game to compete with Arizona.

Arizona Will now take on the No. 4-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks after beating the No. 12 High Point Panthers 94-88. Before the tournament, Arkansas claimed the crown of the SEC throne by beating Vanderbilt in the championship game.

Arizona taking on Arkansas has all the makings of a potential classic game, as both teams have styles of play that will clash and two elite guards who can change the course of a game through their leadership and presence on the floor.

Before the Wildcats and the Razorbacks take the court in San Jose this Thursday at 6:45 p.m. (MST), let's take a look at three ways for Arizona to come away with a win and a spot in the Elite 8.

Contain Darius Acuff

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers guard Rob Martin (3) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Acuff, a freshman guard for Arkansas, has all the makings of an NBA-caliber player. His quick movement, precise shooting ability, and tenacity on the court are all reasons why he has been so successful under head coach John Calipari.

In the last five games, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound star out of Detroit, MI, has averaged 30 points. Throughout the entirety of the season, he averages 23.3 points. Against High Point, he nearly matched his season high with 36 points.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; LIU Sharks guard Jomo Goings (1) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Senior Jaden Bradley has been an imposing force on defense, taking on the best guards the Big 12 and non-conference teams had to offer. When these two players meet on the court, it will be an interesting matchup to see who will come out on top.

Arizona as a unit will need to contain Acuff and prevent him from getting hot to have a much better chance of advancing to the Elite 8 for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

Protect the Perimeter

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) fouls Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

What has made the Arkansas offense so potent throughout the season is its ability to make its 3-point shots. According to KenPom , the Razorbacks are the 10th-ranked team in 3-point percentage, making them dangerous when their best players get the ball behind the line.

Arizona struggled to guard the three-point shot against Utah State last Sunday, allowing the Aggies to take 32 long-distance shots. Thankfully for Arizona, the Aggies only made eight.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; LIU Sharks forward Mason Porter-Brown (6) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Taking away the three-point shot will force Arkansas to go into the paint, where it will meet a wall in Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka, who have been stellar in guarding shots near the rim.

Crash the Paint

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots against LIU Sharks forward Mason Porter-Brown (6) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If there is one thing Arizona has been dominant at all season, it is getting the ball to the inside and finishing plays with authoritative buckets near the rim. It is that old school style of basketball that has gotten the Wildcats noticed as one of the best teams in the nation.

Arkansas ranks 275th in two-point percentage defense, meaning Arizona will need to get its aggressive offense going in the paint and on the field to build a big lead over the Razorbacks.