Previewing Arizona Vs. Arkansas Before Sweet 16 Showdown

For the third consecutive time, the No. 1-seeded (West Region) Arizona Wildcats are headed to the Sweet 16. Arizona punched its ticket to San Jose following a hard-earned victory over the No. 9-seeded Utah State Aggies.

Arizona will now have to wait until Thursday to face its next opponent, the No. 4 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in what may be the hardest game the Wildcats play in the tournament. Arkansas is coming off a 94-88 win over the High Point Panthers.

Next stop…THE SWEET 16 pic.twitter.com/ZKjeK3MgBw — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 23, 2026

Arizona taking on Arkansas has all the makings of a classic game that might go down to the wire. Before the two powerhouse teams meet on the court, let's take a look at their rosters, along with their strengths and weaknesses.

Star Players

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots against LIU Sharks forward Jamal Fuller (33) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona's starting roster has given all the teams it has played against a ton of grief, utilizing a powerful attack in the paint on offense and a suffocating defense. Point guard Jaden Bradley is a strong floor general who can terrorize teams on both the offensive and defensive sides of the floor.

Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat make up the trio of starting freshmen who have shown an elite level of maturity and veteran-like play on the court. Center Motiejus Krivas has been a defensive nightmare for teams. He can also find the basket with ease when the ball is in his hands near the rim.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) passes the ball against Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Freshman guard Darius Acuff has been on an absolute tear as of late, averaging 30 points in the last five games. Meleek Thomas is a lofty second choice to score points. Forwards Trevon Brazile, Nick Pringle, and Billy Richmond III can clog the paint up and score easy buckets near the rim.

Strengths

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Arizona has proven to have many strengths on a team that finished the season with just two losses and multiple All-Big 12 players and award winners. Its dominance in the paint has made the offense one that is to be feared by any team that meets it on the floor.

The Wildcats' imposing size and athleticism on defense have made it hard for teams to score against them in the field, ranking second in two-point scoring percentage, according to KenPom.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots against Utah State Aggies forward Garry Clark (11) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Arkansas has tormented teams from the perimeter. It currently ranks 10th in the NCAA in three-point percentage.

Weaknesses

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) and Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) fight for possession in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Wildcats have seemed mostly unstoppable throughout most of the season, teams have exploited holes. Utah State showed that Arizona has a tough time defending the 3-point shot.

On offense, Arizona can get cold when the paint is well guarded. Also, when faced against a tough press defense, Arizona is more likely to turn the ball over.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; LIU Sharks guard Greg Gordon (2) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arkansas is also a well-rounded team, but it can go cold when the 3-point shot is taken away. Arizona can also go on a scoring run, given Arkansas's 275th-ranked two-point percentage defense. While the Razorbacks also ranked 24th in blocking shots, they ranked 136th in steals.