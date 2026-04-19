Arizona Targeting Former UCLA Bruin in Transfer Portal

The Arizona Wildcats are reportedly interested in a solid mid-major transfer big man, as former top 100 recruit Devin Williams has been picking up steam with the Wildcats.

Williams spent two seasons with the UCLA Bruins — where he only played ten games as a freshman before redshirting as a sophomore — before breaking out as a solid player as a redshirt sophomore at Florida Atlantic.

Williams’ Stats With FAU

Jan 29, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) handles the ball against Florida Atlantic Owls forward Devin Williams (1) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

In his first real taste of action with the Owls in 2025-26, Williams averaged 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game — which was tied for third in all of Division I. Williams displayed a versatile skill set throughout his time with the Owls, being an exceptional rim protector with impeccable timing and a capable floor spacer at times, knocking down 31 percent of his three-pointers.

Williams was a top-100 recruit in the 2023 class by most outlets. He notably played high school basketball at Corona Centennial in California alongside NBA star Jared McCain and guard Donovan Dent, who had a highly successful college career split between New Mexico and UCLA.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd directs players during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Williams’ Hypothetical Role With the Wildcats

While he hasn’t yet achieved the same level of success as his contemporaries, Williams has received a lot of love from numerous Power Conference schools since entering the transfer portal. Should he transfer back up to the Power Four level, Williams would likely be a backup center or power forward, as his lack of size and strength — weighing in at just 205 pounds — could hold him back at a higher level of competition.

Jan 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Bronny James (6) and UCLA Bruins forward Devin Williams (22) battle for the ball in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite that, Williams’ instincts on the defensive end of the floor, and versatility on the offensive side as a potential floor spacing big man have made him an intriguing player so far in the transfer portal, and that is why he is earning as much attention as he has.

That projection as a backup would likely be the same if he lands with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona. The Wildcats still currently have Motiejus Krivas for next season, provided he doesn’t declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. Krivas averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

However, the Wildcats will be without backup center Tobe Awaka, as his eligibility has run out. As such, Williams could fill that hole, and slide in as Krivas’ backup should the Wildcats bring him in for next season.