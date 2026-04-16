Arizona Portal Target Cancels Much-Anticipated Visit

The Arizona Wildcats got some bad news this week, as Kansas transfer forward Bryson Tiller canceled his scheduled visit with Arizona.

Tiller had been considering a move to the Wildcats upon entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 6-foot-11 big man was highly impactful for Kansas as a freshman, averaging 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Tiller has already visited Miami and Missouri, and is canceling his scheduled visit with the Wildcats without any other visits scheduled.

Mar 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard P.J. Haggerty (4) goes to the basket against Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

For now, it looks like Tiller will be snubbing the Wildcats from consideration for his services. Which could be a tremendous whiff if Tiller takes the leap he is expected to take next season. Tiller played a role in ending Arizona’s bid for an undefeated season on Feb. 9, scoring 18 points and grabbing 8 rebounds in an 82-78 Kansas victory.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Uncertainty in Tucson

Adding Tiller to the Wildcats frontcourt would have helped tremendously if Tommy Lloyd had been able to land him.

The Wildcats are potentially going to lose a lot of production this offseason, as their entire starting backcourt in Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries are likely departing for the NBA Draft, and forwards Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas, and Ivan Kharchenkov have yet to indicate whether they are staying in Tucson, or departing, which could either throw a wrench in the team’s plans, or play right into them.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Losses and Additions

The Wildcats have been hit by the transfer portal a bit so far this offseason. Dwayne Aristode opted to depart, and Tommy Lloyd has brought in UNC transfer Derek Dixon and Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit through the portal so far. They haven’t had to suffer as many losses as some other teams in the college basketball realm, but their roster will certainly look much different next year than it did this past season.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) passes the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After one of the best seasons in program history last season which saw the Wildcats win 36 games, sweep the Big 12 in both the regular season, and in the conference tournament, and advance all the way to the Final Four for the first time since 2001, the Wildcats are looking to load up once again to embark on another memorable season in 2026-27.

Losing out on Tiller certainly hurts, but the Wildcats have proven that they can find diamonds in the rough before, and they’ll need to work that magic once again this offseason.