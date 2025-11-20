Three Areas Arizona Needs to Improve Ahead of Baylor Game
Arizona’s (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) defense set the tone with a tipped ball interception from cornerback Jay’Vion Cole that set up an early touchdown to put the Wildcats up 7-0 against the Bearcats.
Although the game started off good for Arizona, its defense had its struggles in the first quarter. However, Brent Brennan and his team were able to fix those issues and put drives together down the stretch to pull off the 30-24 upset of Cincinnati.
At one point this season, the Wildcats were riding a 5-game road losing streak dating back to the 2024 season which included four blow out losses.
Now, following the win over the Bearcats, Brennan and his team have won back-to-back road games and have climbed over Mount 500 in the Big 12 for the first time this season.
Arizona was able to pick Sorsby off two times with Cole and safety Dalton Johnson coming up with the turnovers and giving the offense the chance to get back in the groove.
On the offensive end of the field, Arizona had issues converting in the red zone during the first half with two missed field goals by Michael Salgado-Medina. One miss from 40 and a blocked kick the next time out.
However, with the Wildcats up 27-24 late in the fourth quarter, Salgado-Medina was able to redeem himself with a clutch 51-yard field goal to make it a 6-point game with 1:34 left in the game.
Arizona was able to get its offense going in the second half with two drives that finished with a touchdown. Running back Kedrick Reescano had the go-ahead score on a 50-yard run and the Wildcats never looked back.
Meanwhile, quarterback Noah Fifita had another great road game going 23 of 31 on his passing attempts while racking up 294 yards and slinging an important touchdown late in the game.
The one touchdown pass from Fifita was a record breaking one with him now sitting at 68 passing touchdowns in his career passing Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles for the program-record.
On the final drive for Cincinnati, Arizona’s defense came up strong and forced the Bearcats into a turnover on downs to seal the road win.
With the game right around the corner against Baylor, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI put together our three things Arizona needs to improve ahead of the game.
Three Areas of Improvement
Kicking Game
- This has been a big issue all season long, Arizona has seen field goal kicker Michael Salgado-Medina has had ups and downs not only for the season but in the last game against Cincinnati where he missed the first two attempts. He was able to bounce back going 3-for-3 the rest of the way, which included a 51-yard field goal to go up by six with under two minutes left.
- It was important to see Salgado-Medina bounce back, but he is going to have to start off on the right foot in these final two games. Arizona won’t be able to afford empty positions when playing an offense like Baylor, or a defensive unit like ASU.
Third Down Offense
- Throughout the season, Arizona’s offense has struggled on third down situations and has been comforting them at a 39% rate, which is 12th in the Big 12. However, in the last couple of games, the Wildcats are converting at a 56% clip, which has helped them close out tight games.
- Baylor is one of the better offenses in the Big 12 and the Wildcats will need to extend drives and help give its defense a rest on the sideline. Arizona has shown improvements on third down and will need to keep it up against the Bears.
Applying Pressure
- In the last game against the Bearcats, Arizona walked away with just one sack against Brendan Sorsby. However, the defense was able to put consistent pressure on the quarterback and knocked him down several times.
- The timing was off by the time the fourth quarter rolled around and it looked like Sorsby wanted no part of the defense. When you can make a QB have timing issues and look tired on the field, most of the time you will win the game.
- Against Baylor, Arizona will need to finish some of those pressures and turn them into sacks to get the Bears’ offense in tough situations.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Arizona facing off against Baylor this weekend in the final home game of the season. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.