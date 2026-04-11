Three Key Factors Headline Arizona's Offseason

The Arizona Wildcats had a terrific college basketball season, including their first Big 12 Championship and a return to the Final Four. Now that the ride is over, they're turning their attention to what needs to be done before next season.

As Arizona continues to evaluate its future and build toward a second National Championship, here are a few decisions that will have a significant influence.

1. What the Freshmen Decide

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks on in the second half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Arizona had seven freshmen on this year's team, with four playing often. Koa Peat , Brayden Burries, and Ivan Kharchankov all earned starting roles and excelled throughout the season. All three even earned All-Big 12 honors in some form. Dwayne Aristode was the fourth freshman who sometimes appeared in the rotation as the ninth man in an eight-man rotation.

Peat and Burries are projected as NBA lottery picks in June's NBA Draft. If they decide to leave, Arizona will have to reset at the shooting guard and power forward positions, affecting not only the starting lineup but also the entire rotation. Kharchenkov is more of a mystery because no one seems to be able to pin down his exact draft stock.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He's a clear "3-and-D" player with high potential, but his evaluations have varied from the lottery to much later. His return would bring some stability to a team that may have to replace much of its starting lineup, but if he departs, it would further deplete it.

2. Who Fits Into Future Vision and in What Roles

This question can really only be answered once those first decisions are made -- whether publicly and privately to head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff. It's not out of the realm of possibility that the Wildcats have to replace their entire starting lineup, which would affect the development and responsibilities of those players remaining in Tucson.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aristode would clearly be near the top of the list, but his role would also need to be more clearly defined. Bryce James , son of NBA legend LeBron, is also a player to watch for the future. He redshirted this season, but Lloyd has spoken glowingly of his work ethic and potential. Yet, we don't know how ready he will be next season in terms of actual contributions on the floor.

Mabil Mawut will also be in the conversation in the frontcourt, but the inexperience may raise concerns.

3. Transfer Portal Needs

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd claps his hands against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

One way to address those concerns is by grabbing proven talent in the transfer portal , which has become a common method for teams to accelerate their goals. There's plenty of talent available in the portal each year, and as a premier basketball institution, Arizona will have no problem creating interest.

The real question is where the Wildcats need to allocate their resources, and that's another thing they won't entirely know until some other decisions are made. However, they have to act with anticipation, knowing what they have returning and what their weaknesses are, better than we do from the outside.