Three Potential Replacements for Koa Peat
In this story:
As Arizona awaits news on the decisions of many of the key players from this year's Final Four team regarding their playing futures, the Wildcats must build their team for next season. They'll need to replace much of their production no matter what some of those players decide.
One of the top players who may depart is freshman power forward Koa Peat, who would leave a gigantic hole to fill in the starting lineup. Here are a few options Arizona could look at for its replacement.
1. Mabil Mawut - Arizona Forward
We'll start with the only remaining power forward on the Wildcats' roster at this point. While he was recruited as a center, Mawut is listed as a forward on the official Arizona roster. He's a late-bloomer and a product of the NBA Academy in Senegal but has not appeared in a college game.
Nonetheless, there are few internal replacement options for Arizona, and at 6-foot-11, combining Mawut with the potential return of 7-foot-2 center Motiejus Krivas would create one of the biggest frontcourt combos in the nation. Still, this is more of a last-resort option, and there may be better options through external methods.
2. Kwame Evans Jr. - Oregon Transfer
That, of course, includes the transfer portal, and one of the top power forwards on the market may be in play for the Wildcats. Kwame Evans Jr, a former five-star recruit, is in the portal after three seasons at Oregon and a career-best 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 blocks per game as a junior.
At 6-foot-10, 200 lbs with plenty of athleticism and scoring ability, Evans Jr. is a nearly perfect replacement option for Peat. Head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats were also heavily involved in his recruitment out of high school, so there's a pre-existing connection that makes almost too much sense.
3. Robert Miller - LSU Transfer
There's been no public link between Miller and the Arizona program as of yet, but he makes sense as a potential transfer portal target this offseason. Miller was a four-star recruit in 2024 and spent two seasons with the Tigers. Unlike Evans Jr, he's less of a polished player on the offensive end, but some have considered him LSU's best defender throughout his time in Baton Rouge.
Still, scouting reports during his high school recruitment highlighted his offensive potential as a shooter who can create shots, and that's a rare trait in someone with so much size. There's always a chance the Pasadena, Tex. native prefers a school in his home state, which all seem to play musical chairs between each other in the transfer portal each offseason, but Arizona should at least make a call if it hasn't already.
At the very least, he adds depth and potential to a frontcourt that's facing major depletion.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.