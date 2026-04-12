Three Potential Replacements for Koa Peat

As Arizona awaits news on the decisions of many of the key players from this year's Final Four team regarding their playing futures, the Wildcats must build their team for next season. They'll need to replace much of their production no matter what some of those players decide.

One of the top players who may depart is freshman power forward Koa Peat, who would leave a gigantic hole to fill in the starting lineup. Here are a few options Arizona could look at for its replacement.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) drives against Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

1. Mabil Mawut - Arizona Forward

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) high-fives forward Mabil Mawut (20) during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

We'll start with the only remaining power forward on the Wildcats' roster at this point. While he was recruited as a center, Mawut is listed as a forward on the official Arizona roster. He's a late-bloomer and a product of the NBA Academy in Senegal but has not appeared in a college game.

Nonetheless, there are few internal replacement options for Arizona, and at 6-foot-11, combining Mawut with the potential return of 7-foot-2 center Motiejus Krivas would create one of the biggest frontcourt combos in the nation. Still, this is more of a last-resort option, and there may be better options through external methods.

2. Kwame Evans Jr. - Oregon Transfer

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr., left, looks for room to move under coverage of Minnesota forward Cade Tyson as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 17, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That, of course, includes the transfer portal, and one of the top power forwards on the market may be in play for the Wildcats. Kwame Evans Jr, a former five-star recruit, is in the portal after three seasons at Oregon and a career-best 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 blocks per game as a junior.

At 6-foot-10, 200 lbs with plenty of athleticism and scoring ability, Evans Jr. is a nearly perfect replacement option for Peat. Head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats were also heavily involved in his recruitment out of high school, so there's a pre-existing connection that makes almost too much sense.

3. Robert Miller - LSU Transfer

Feb 8, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Robert Miller III (6) dribbles against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There's been no public link between Miller and the Arizona program as of yet, but he makes sense as a potential transfer portal target this offseason. Miller was a four-star recruit in 2024 and spent two seasons with the Tigers. Unlike Evans Jr, he's less of a polished player on the offensive end, but some have considered him LSU's best defender throughout his time in Baton Rouge.

Still, scouting reports during his high school recruitment highlighted his offensive potential as a shooter who can create shots, and that's a rare trait in someone with so much size. There's always a chance the Pasadena, Tex. native prefers a school in his home state, which all seem to play musical chairs between each other in the transfer portal each offseason, but Arizona should at least make a call if it hasn't already.

At the very least, he adds depth and potential to a frontcourt that's facing major depletion.