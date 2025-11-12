Inside The Wildcats

Three Top Performers From Arizona's Win Over NAU

Arizona was able to roll NAU with a solid 35-point win over the Lumberjacks ahead of the showdown against UCLA.

Troy Hutchison

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although it is early in the college basketball season, No. 5 Arizona (3-0) managed to shoot up the AP Poll following a week where the Wildcats upset then-No. 3 Florida (1-1) with an impressive 93-87 win in Las Vegas. UA moved up eight spots and has rival No. 15 UCLA in Los Angeles.

However, before Arizona faces off against UCLA, the Wildcats took on NAU (1-2) and managed to get a balanced scoring attack with the team shooting 46% from the field in a dominating 84-49 win over the Lumberjacks.

U
Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Through the first two games of the season, all the talk nationally about Arizona has been on freshman Koa Peat, who has scored 48 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and received conference and national awards for his first week.

However, against the Lumberjacks the Wildcats got a balanced scoring attack, which resulted in Peat finishing the game with 10 points and seven rebounds while going 3 of 10 from the field.

Meanwhile, Arizona saw five players score in double figures with freshman forward Dwayne Aristode scoring a game-high 18 points while knocking down six 3-point shots. Aristode snagged three assists and two rebounds along the way.

Point guard Jaden Bradley had another solid performance by recording 13 points while going 3 of 5 from the field. Bradley managed to collect three assists, three rebounds and two steals while on the court.

Now that the WIldcats managed to secure the 35-point win over the Lumberjacks, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have picked our three players of the game.

Players of the Game

U
Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) holds up a three during the second half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Jaden Bradley

  • This was one of those games where the score got out of hand early, which resulted in the Wildcats’ top players seeing less minutes on the court resulting in less chances at adding to the stat sheet for players.
U
Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) makes a lay up during the first half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • However, Bradley was still able to have a massive impact on the game by scoring 13 points on 3 of 5 shooting from the field. Plus, he managed to collect three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
  • So far this season, Bradley is averaging 16 points per game and is shooting 64% from the field and has knocked down two 3-point shots.

Motiejus Krivas

U
Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) fouls Northern Arizona Lumberjacks forward Zack Davidson (5) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • Last season, center Motiejus Krivas suffered a season-ending injury before Arizona faced off against UCLA and has worked his way back to 100% during the offseason. So far in two games, Krivas has struggled but has shown signs of slowly coming along.
  • Against NAU, Krivas had a solid game in 18 minutes on the court where he scored 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field. Plus, he was able to rack up seven rebounds and four blocked shots throughout the night.

Dwayne Aristode

  • Similarly to Krivas, freshman Aristode had been working his way back after suffering an injury at the high school level. Through the first two games, he hasn’t had a chance to really make a massive impact.
  • But on Tuesday, Aristode scored a team-high 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the 3-point line and collected three rebounds and two assists in the game.

Please be sure to share with us your thoughts on our players of the game from UA’s win over NAU. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Troy Hutchison
TROY HUTCHISON

Troy Hutchison grew up attending Arizona athletic events, which gave him a unique perspective and knowledge of the athletic department's rich history. He attended UA and began covering the Wildcats in 2018. As the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer on SI, he is set to deliver wall-to-wall coverage to give fans an in-depth perspective.