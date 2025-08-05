WATCH: Arizona Defensive Tackles from Training Camp Day 5
Training camp continues to progress for Arizona as we are now less than four weeks away from the season opener against Hawaii.
Following Monday's practice, Dominic Lolesio and Tiaoalii Savea spoke to the media to discuss the overall defense this season and playing under DC Danny Gonzales and defensive line coach Joe Salave'a.
On the progression of redshirt freshman DL Eduwa Okundaye:
Lolesio: "He is explosive. Just got to keep getting in the playbook, put on film and going out there every day... He is going to keep excelling. Keep being around guys like me, Tre (Smith), Tia and Deshawn (McKnight). We just have to keep helping him out and he'll keep elevating just like the rest of the room."
What stands out about the coaching of Joe Salave'a:
Savea: "He brings the attitude. He elevates the (defensive line) to push each other and hold each other accountable. Just being tough. That's what he wants.
Lolesio: "He brings the juice every day. He is the same guy every day. He just brings the attitude. Being on the front line, we set the tone for the defense so we do our part and help our guys out in the back. You can't ask for something more."
On what makes Deshawn McKnight a good defensive tackle:
Savea: "He is very quick. That guys is explosive. I know for sure he can help me in the pass game."
On ways of improving their "tool box" under the coaching of Salave'a:
Lolesio: "Just being able to use my hands more, being active with my hands and not letting the lineman get to my chest. Not every rep is perfect, but I know he gives us the skills and the tools to win the pass rush all the time such as long arms, spin and being able to use my hands very quickly. I've gotten a lot better from the spring time to now, so I'm going to keep elevating every day as well as the rest of the guys."
On putting more empahsis on day-to-day process versus outcome:
Lolesio: "I feel like since we didn't win as many games (last year), we didn't have much momentum on our side. I feel like a lot of the guys were down and a lot of us weren't on the same page. I do believe that if you fall in love with the process, it will love you back eventually. Not being too worried about what's going to happen in the end and just being an every day guy... That's what we try to do every single day."
On the defense schematically under DC Danny Gonzales:
Lolesio: "I like how we can throw an offense off by being able to disguise certain plays and then doing the total opposite. I just want to continue to get on the same page as all my guys and all my linebackers and the whole 11 (defenders). Once we do that, it'll be a scary thing."
