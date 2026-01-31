Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Matchup with Arizona State
The Arizona Wildcats looked to continue their incredible season in a rivalry matchup with Arizona State. Arizona entered the matchup as the #1 team in the country, and they looked to prove why they deserve that distinction on the road against the Sun Devils.
The last time these two teams met on Jan. 14, the Sun Devils gave Arizona a run for their money, as the Wildcats escaped with a 7-point victory at home.
In the rematch, social media was buzzing all afternoon during the in-state rivalry matchup.
Social media’s thoughts
“Massamba Diop gets Arizona State on board with a basket. @Devils_Detail
Sun Devils lead 4-0 early in the game.”
“Arizona, without a field goal three minutes in, wasn't on anyone's bingo card, but ASU sending them to the free throw line early and often so far”
“No way ASU students are chanting “overrated” after taking a 4-0 lead over Arizona.
I’m all for poking fun at rivals, but let’s get serious… 😂”
“Refs are letting the players from both teams get away with quite a bit of contact.”
“Tied at 10 at the media timeout. ASU making some difficult shots and Arizona missing some easy ones.”
“The next official timeout is called and the Sun Devils have a narrow lead after the opening eight minutes
ASU 14 | Arizona 12 | 11:55 H1”
“Koa Peat hasn't looked very polished the past few games for the Arizona Wildcats.”
“Koa Peat finds Brayden Burries for the @ArizonaMBB slam 💪
Back-and-forth between No. 1 Arizona & Arizona State on TNT, truTV & HBO Max 📺”
“Ok that plays definitely gonna make @espn! Arizona-Arizona State is turning out to be a fun one already!”
“Arizona is on an 11-2 run and leads 23-18 with 7:28 left in 1st half”
“The strength difference between the teams really showed up in recent minutes. ASU not winning around the basket at either end.
23-18 Arizona at 7:28”
“ASU goes as Moe Odum goes. If he plays well, they can compete with a lot of teams. Odum is 4-7 with 10 points and hitting difficult shots.”
“Last minute of the half, Dell'Orso went high off the glass with his left hand to finish inside
Meeusen knocked down a big time 3-poiner to tie the game headed into the halftime interval
ASU 38 | Arizona 38 | End of Half 1”
“I didn't like anything at all about that half.
Defense wasn't good, rebounding wasn't good, shooting wasn't good.
Bad vibes all around.”
“i thought arizona a top 5 defense what’s going on?”
“Arizona get out rebounded, 3s are hurting them, turning over the ball at the wrong time and missing easy layups. Looks like ASU wants it more.”
“KOA P3AT”
“Gorgeous pass from Burries to Peat in transition for a dunk.
Timeout ASU.
Arizona leads 56-47.”
“Watching Arizona, I don't know that many people would guess that Koa Peat is only a freshman.
Plays with maturity, uses his body to his advantage like a vet.”
“ASU survived Moe Odum's absence pretty well. He checks in with 4:24 left and Arizona up 73-64”
“Arizona blows away Arizona State in the second half. It's only January, and yet the U of A is a near shoo-in for a 1 seed.”
"Cats by 20."
