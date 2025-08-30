Behind Enemy Lines: Arizona vs. Hawaii
The wait is finally over and the long offseason is coming to an end in five days as the Wildcats are close to opening their 2025 season against Hawaii on Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. (MST). Now, before the start of the season, head coach Brent Brennan went out and revamped his coaching staff following the end of an underwhelming 4-8 year with the team missing a bowl game berth.
Brennan mixed his coaching staff up by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
Although this is the first game for the Wildcats, we have seen Hawaii already record a win in a game against Stanford in a solid 23-20 victory off a game-winning field goal by kicker Kansei Matsuzawa.
In that game, Arizona learned that Hawaii has the ability to make explosive plays down field when they get wide receiver Pofele Ashlock in space. Ashlock was able to record 69 yards on nine catches while hauling in a touchdown.
Plus, Hawaii showed that the running game at this point in time isn’t a strength with the Rainbow Warriors rushing for 96 yards as a team on 24 rushing attempts.
When looking at the Wildcats, Arizona fans know Fifita is back and leading the offense while learning a new scheme and that the team has an elite-level secondary that has the ability to go two-deep at each position.
To get you, the Arizona fans ready for kickoff we at Arizona Wildcats On SI reached out to Aloha State Daily sports reporter Christian Shimabuku to give you, the fan an inside look at the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Detailing Hawaii
Q: How would you describe Hawaii’s offense?
- Shimabuku: “The run-and-shoot offense has been Hawai‘i’s identity ever since June Jones took over in 1999. Even when Hawai‘i didn’t run it under other head coaches, it’s all fans would clamor for. Since Timmy Chang took over in 2022, the tape shows his teams have run the run-and-shoot with a modern twist, with some air raid looks and RPOs. Chang has coached tight ends in the past as well and will tend to employ one, something Jones did not do at UH.”
Q: What makes Pofele Alshlock an effective receiver?
- Shimabuku: “At 6-foot-2, he has great size for a slotback. To put it simply, he has great hands and elite footwork, which is something he was able to display against Stanford on national television last week.”
Q: How did Stanford slow down the Hawaii running game?
- Shimabuku: “Stanford had some great athletes up front. Clay Patterson had a great game in spite of his aura farming penalty, and Hawai‘i native Teva Tafiti was disruptive as well. Regardless of who starts at quarterback for UH on Saturday, be it Micah Alejado or Luke Weaver, the ‘Bows like to throw the ball around, so rushing yardage may not jump off the box score as much.”
Q: Who’s the top defensive player for Hawaii?
- Shimabuku: “Safety Peter Manuma is one of the team’s two captains and perhaps their best pro prospect. He has the hair flowing out of his helmet as well, which has drawn some Troy Polamalu comparisons. Physical player who competes with a lot of passion and has good savvy for the game as well.”
Q: What makes QB Micah Alejado so effective?
- Shimabuku: “Very accurate passer who has shown command of whatever offense he’s run, from youth ball to high school and now to college. Throws a very smooth, catchable ball with zip. His coaches rave about his leadership and how he watches film with purpose, which translates to success on the field. He’s an effective runner, but because he hurt his ankle last week, his mobility will be limited if he plays.”
