Former Arizona Pitcher Promoted to Double-A in Rays Organization
T.J. Nichols was promoted from High-A Bowling Green to Double-A Montgomery on Tuesday. The former Arizona Wildcat has quickly moved his way up the Rays' farm system after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
After throwing five scoreless innings across three appearances in rookie ball later in that 2023 season, Nichols completed his first full season of professional baseball last year. He posted a 2.90 ERA over 18 appearances (14 starts) across 71 1/3 innings. He also threw 66 strikeouts to 22 walks, while holding opposing hitters to a .246 batting average at the plate.
After that one year in High-A, Nichols was promoted to High-A Bowling Green to begin this season as a near full-time starter. He made 19 total appearances with 18 of them starts, posting a 3.63 ERA across 96 2/3 innings. His strikeout numbers took a significant step forward, punching out 119 hitters to just 21 walks, giving him one fewer walk while throwing over 25 more innings this year compared to last year. His opposing batting average of .233 also took a step forward.
The former Wildcat was a high strikeout pitcher during his few years in Tucson and that has continued into his professional career. His control on the mound has also taken strides towards improving, an area the Rays are known to be good at as an organization.
Nichols struggled at times earlier this year, including posting a 4.94 ERA across five starts in June. He was more recently dominant in the month of July. He threw 22 1/3 innings across four outings, posting a 1.61 ERA with 24 strikeouts to just six walks and holding opposing hitters to a .215 batting average. His final two outings in July were quality starts as he went six frames in each of them.
Nichols is now just one level away from reaching Triple-A Durham, the final step before reaching the majors. He'll close this season in Double-A and if he continues to progress the way he has, he could be promoted to Triple-A at some point in the first half of next season before getting a potential call-up to the majors either late next year or early the following season in 2027.
Nichols is currently listed as the No. 25 prospect in the Rays' farm system per MLB Pipeline, where they list his ETA to reach the majors as 2026.
