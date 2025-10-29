Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Sees Major Target Take Recruiting Trip

Arizona has been inching closer to the start of the regular season and have been busy on the recruiting trail.

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Duke Blue Devils at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Duke Blue Devils at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Since taking over Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd has been one of the most successful up-and-coming coaches in college basketball going 112-33 over the course of the last four seasons making the NCAA Tournament each season and leading the program to three Sweet Sixteen appearances.

This past season, Lloyd and his program entered a new era of Arizona basketball with the Wildcats leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12 Conference. In UA’s first season in a new conference, the team went 24-13 while finishing third in the conference standings.

Dec 7, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds forward Jamari Sibley (14) and center Malik Lamin (32) battle for the rebound with Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (14) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

In the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats made it to the conference title game and fell 72-64 to Houston, which would go on to play for the National Title.

Following the end to the season, Arizona lost star guard Caleb Love to graduation and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA Draft where he went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

Plus, Arizona saw two key players in KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar leave the program and transfer to Power 4 programs.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) and Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) go for the ball during the second half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite that, Arizona will be fully loaded again with four key returners in Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso and Motiejus Krivas. Plus, Lloyd and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports.

Now, Arizona is locking in on the recruiting trail again and working to put together another high-level class for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Lloyd and his staff always make sure to turn over every rock and even go back to check on the status of high-level recruits across the country to see if they can get a footing in the recruitment.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

When looking at 24/7 Sports’ breakdown of five-star guard Caleb Holt out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Arizona was cold on his recruiting list.

However, while on the road for recruiting, Lloyd and his staff made sure to drop by Prolific Prep showing that they have an interest in Holt and his talents.

The visit to Florida seems to have paid off for Lloyd with the recent news that Holt scheduled a visit to Tucson during the program’s annual Red-Blue Showcase

Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game against the Columbus Explorers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Holt saw McKale Center rocking with a sold out crowd, 3-point contest, slam dunk contest, the game and stars like Shauille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski bringing the energy.

Plus, Holt saw a postgame concert called “Post/Move” featuring coach Lloyd as his alter-ego Tomm-e, Mix Master Mike from the Beasty Boys and DJ Diesel “aka” O’Neal to headline the event.

Following the trip to Tucson, Holt announced that he will be canceling his trip to Auburn, which is a great sign for the Wildcats. Plus, the Tigers are going through a coaching change with Bruce Pearl stepping down and his son Steven becoming the next head coach.

U
Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson during a practice session for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now, Holt has taken a trip to Houdton getting to talk to legendary coach Kelvin Sampson and see what his program has to offer.

The fact that Arizona has been able to build momentum in the recruitment of Holt is a great sign for Lloyd and his staff. Arizona has taken its swing at the five-star talent and seems to be making ground to potentially land Holt.

