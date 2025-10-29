Arizona Sees Major Target Take Recruiting Trip
Since taking over Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd has been one of the most successful up-and-coming coaches in college basketball going 112-33 over the course of the last four seasons making the NCAA Tournament each season and leading the program to three Sweet Sixteen appearances.
This past season, Lloyd and his program entered a new era of Arizona basketball with the Wildcats leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12 Conference. In UA’s first season in a new conference, the team went 24-13 while finishing third in the conference standings.
In the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats made it to the conference title game and fell 72-64 to Houston, which would go on to play for the National Title.
Following the end to the season, Arizona lost star guard Caleb Love to graduation and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA Draft where he went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
Plus, Arizona saw two key players in KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar leave the program and transfer to Power 4 programs.
Despite that, Arizona will be fully loaded again with four key returners in Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso and Motiejus Krivas. Plus, Lloyd and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports.
Now, Arizona is locking in on the recruiting trail again and working to put together another high-level class for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Lloyd and his staff always make sure to turn over every rock and even go back to check on the status of high-level recruits across the country to see if they can get a footing in the recruitment.
When looking at 24/7 Sports’ breakdown of five-star guard Caleb Holt out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Arizona was cold on his recruiting list.
However, while on the road for recruiting, Lloyd and his staff made sure to drop by Prolific Prep showing that they have an interest in Holt and his talents.
The visit to Florida seems to have paid off for Lloyd with the recent news that Holt scheduled a visit to Tucson during the program’s annual Red-Blue Showcase
Holt saw McKale Center rocking with a sold out crowd, 3-point contest, slam dunk contest, the game and stars like Shauille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski bringing the energy.
Plus, Holt saw a postgame concert called “Post/Move” featuring coach Lloyd as his alter-ego Tomm-e, Mix Master Mike from the Beasty Boys and DJ Diesel “aka” O’Neal to headline the event.
Following the trip to Tucson, Holt announced that he will be canceling his trip to Auburn, which is a great sign for the Wildcats. Plus, the Tigers are going through a coaching change with Bruce Pearl stepping down and his son Steven becoming the next head coach.
Now, Holt has taken a trip to Houdton getting to talk to legendary coach Kelvin Sampson and see what his program has to offer.
The fact that Arizona has been able to build momentum in the recruitment of Holt is a great sign for Lloyd and his staff. Arizona has taken its swing at the five-star talent and seems to be making ground to potentially land Holt.
