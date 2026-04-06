Arizona's Tommy Lloyd Has Sights Set on More Final Fours
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The Arizona Wildcats saw their magical season come to an end with a Final Four loss to the Michigan Wolverines, and Tommy Lloyd isn’t satisfied with simply playing in the Final Four.
Arizona reached the Final Four for the first time since 2001 this season, going 36-3, winning the Big 12 regular-season and conference tournament titles, and earning a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They were then one of the more dominant teams in college basketball throughout the tournament before running into Michigan.
Lloyd Rumored for UNC Job
Their tournament run wasn’t met without any distractions, as Tommy Lloyd’s name continued to be dangled in rumors to land with UNC in light of their head coaching position opening up earlier this month. Those rumors were put to bed just before the Final Four, when Lloyd signed an extension to stay in Tucson with the Wildcats, ending any potential bid for him to land in Chapel Hill with the Tar Heels.
The Wildcats have long been a competitive team under Lloyd’s watch, but they seemed to always fizzle out in the Sweet 16 or sooner despite lofty expectations. This season proved different, as Arizona carried its momentum from the regular season into the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four.
Despite having one of the best seasons in program history this year, the Wildcats didn’t adopt a mindset of just being happy to be there; in fact, Lloyd has his sights set on being a consistent threat to reach the Final Four. After losing to Michigan, Lloyd reflected on reaching the Final Four, while also saying he hopes to return to a stage that large in his coaching career.
Lloyd’s Thoughts
- “I thought one day, ‘Man, I can't wait until we get to a Final Four,’” Lloyd said. “Because I knew we would, but can't wait until we get there just so I could maybe just coach, and I don't have to worry about any of your guys' narratives or anything. But, then the first thing that popped to my head was like, 'One Final Four? Why don't we go five times in 10 years?'"
Now that the offseason is on the horizon, Lloyd will look to make any necessary roster changes, as some of the team’s stars will likely depart for the NBA. Arizona has been very successful under Lloyd, and now that they’ve experienced a taste of what the Final Four is like, it could help them going forward as they try to reach Lloyd’s lofty expectations.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.