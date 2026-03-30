Tommy Lloyd Offers Daunting Perspective About Arizona’s Future
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The Arizona Wildcats are headed to the Final Four. However, it isn’t coming without distractions from the outside—and within.
Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats used a second-half takeover to defeat the Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 79-64. An incredible feat for not only Lloyd, but also the Wildcats, who previously hadn’t been to the Final Four since 2001.
Tommy Lloyd Brings Wildcats Back to Promised Land
As momentous as the night was, it was what Lloyd said after the game that caught the most attention. Reflecting on the season he and his team are having and his legacy at Arizona, Lloyd gave some Wildcats fans pause with his comments about the program's future.
“The sun may be shining on this team, and me coaching it right now," Lloyd said. "But, when it’s shining on you, you got to fight like hell to protect it and build it. So, that's what I feel like my number one responsibility is to fight to protect the program and fight to build it, for those who came before me and for those that are going to follow after me. Arizona is going to have another good coach after me. I promise you. I mean, the place is special.”
It’s the final part of Lloyd’s quote that is catching most of the attention, as he alluded to a potential departure from the program sometime down the road. It could be a nothing-burger, but at a time when rumors are spreading like wildfire in terms of head coaching positions, Lloyd’s remarks only add fuel to that wildfire.
Notable Head Coaching Vacancies
Most notably, the North Carolina head coaching vacancy has dominated headlines. UNC opted to fire its head coach, Hubert Davis, after five seasons with the program, and a first-round exit to VCU in this year’s tournament. A job of that prestige means that only the best of the best in the college basketball sphere will be considered.
Leaving Arizona for UNC would be quite the choice for Lloyd. In his time at the helm, he has turned Arizona into a basketball powerhouse, and this season, he has them in position to earn a national title, which would be their first since 1997.
As for Lloyd, he already shut down any rumors of potentially taking the UNC job earlier in the week. However, his latest comments have reopened the discussion. Loyalty is a fading aspect of college athletics, but the North Carolina head coaching job is arguably the best gig in the entire sport.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.