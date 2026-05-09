Arizona Receives Commitment From 4-Star International Prospect

It was known that the Arizona roster heading into next season had not yet been finalized. The team was missing one last piece, and that spot was filled on Thursday. 4-star forward Endurance Aiyamenkhue announced that he committed to the Wildcats.

Aiyamenkhue took an official visit to Tucson and head coach Tommy Lloyd in late February of this year. The 6-foot-11 forward liked what he saw and decided Arizona was the place for him.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Endurance Aiyamenkhue, a 6-foot-11 Dutch power forward, has committed to Arizona, source told @Rivals.



The 18-year-old big man owns a 7-foot-4 wingspan and a 9-foot-2.5 standing reach. He’s averaging 11.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game this season for… pic.twitter.com/O5JKkmmF97 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 8, 2026

International Trend Continues in Tucson

Lloyd continues the trend of attracting international talent, and it has paid off over the last couple of seasons with the program's success. Aiyamenkhue most recently played for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. He averaged 11.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 25 minutes per game last season.

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Make no mistake, Aiyamenkhue is not expected to come in and be a huge contributor to the team. He is a raw prospect currently, but his potential is truly untapped. Aiyamenkhue will most likely be the backup to Motiejus Krivas next season.

International Scout’s Take

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"Aiyamenkhue is a long, wiry athlete who's lit up the FIBA U18 EuroBasket Division. The Dutch native has a role as a high-motor energy five who's using his long strides, length, and verticality to serve as a play-finisher. On top of that, he's a good screener who actively dives to the rim," Wildcat Authority's Jason Scheer said.

"What immediately stood out is that his motor is so consistent his energy alone draws multiple defenders toward him when he attacks the glass after a ball screen. That's the type of five college coaches look to surround shooters with.”

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"His rim dominance is the buy. Therefore, I am not in favor of him developing a three-point shot before finding his niche at the collegiate level. There's clear pro potential in his profile, especially if he bulks up and fills his frame more in the next few years. It's likely Aiyamenkhue would struggle against stronger-built college fives. Thus, I expect him to fully embrace a four-year route to develop his body, and game while pursuing his academic goals."

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how the big man adjusts from international play to the Big 12. Ivan Kharchenkov also came from Germany, and he ended up being the glue guy for the Wildcats last season. Aiyamenkhue will definitely be at least a two- to three-year player, but if anyone can develop into an NBA talent, it is coach Lloyd.